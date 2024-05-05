ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, May 5, 2024: Morning showers clear and partly cloudy conditions
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
A multi-day stretch of rain and blustery winds is what the Prairies can expect this week, driven by a strengthening system that could be potent enough to break a May record for low pressure
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
TransAlta, one of Alberta's largest power generators, has cancelled a proposed wind farm development and is putting a hold on three other power projects, citing provincial rule changes and a lack of certainty in the market.In February, Alberta's government announced new rules on the development of renewable power in the province. They imposed a new 35-kilometre buffer zone around areas deemed "pristine viewscapes."Calgary-based TransAlta said those rules, coupled with a lack of clarity around th
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Hidaya is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Tanzanian region
A low-pressure system will track into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing rain and the risk of thunderstorms to potentially put a damper on or delay some outdoor plans
Another round of scattered thunderstorms are on tap for Sunday with temperatures soaring into the 20s across southern Ontario. All your forecast details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The death toll rose to 56 in southern Brazil Saturday with dozens still missing as historic floods continue to cause region-wide devastation.
Far below the ocean's surface, in the dark depths of the deep sea floor ecosystem (about 3,000 feet or 1,000 meters deep), exists an entire world of deep sea creatures that humans rarely glimpse.
At least 178 people have been rescued from homes and vehicles in Harris County, Texas, an official said Saturday, with more rain expected over the weekend in the wake of strong storms and downpours that damaged homes and triggered evacuations.
Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via GettyAs flooded southeast Texas braces for more rain on Sunday, Houston police have released bodycam video showing members of its marine unit rescuing a man and three dogs.The group was trapped in 10 feet of water in a trailer park close to where the San Jacinto River enters Lake Houston until first responders loaded them onto jetski-type vehicles.High Water Rescue:About noon today, Officer H. Scott with HPD's Marine rescued a man and three dogs who were trap
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Armed with gardening hoes while others cradled bamboo seedlings, students gathered outside their school in Kenya's capital. They hoped the fully grown bamboo would help to filter filthy air from one of Africa's largest trash dumps next door. More than 100 bamboo plantings dot the ground around Dandora secondary school, which shares a name with the dumpsite that was declared full 23 years ago. Hundreds of trucks still drive in daily to dump more trash. Allan Sila, 17, said s
Severe weather alerts have been issued for many parts of Texas from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.
The two were domestic breeds that would not have survived one night in the wild, say rescuers.
Muddy brown waters have risen as high as rooftops in some areas after days of rain, while rescue teams have been out on inflatable rafts on roads turned to rivers.