ABC 10News speaks to senior volunteers at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the senior volunteers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park about what motivates them to lend their time.
Trevor Hughes had just returned home from work and just wanted to go inside and sleep but couldn't park because a man was blocking his driveway, police allege
If the U.S. were to proceed with all the tariffs it's threatening next month, there's no way they'd all be compounded atop each other into one astronomical total, right? Wrong, says the Trump administration.The White House said Tuesday that should all its trade actions take effect in March, it would indeed pile tariff on top of tariff, to reach the larger number of 50 per cent on some items.At the moment, the U.S. is threatening two actions: a worldwide tariff of 25 per cent on steel and aluminu
The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.
“Those of use who live in the real world — not the ideological, crazy world — we know it’s just hyperbole."
The president's remarks took an uncomfortable turn.
The Duchess of Sussex is set to leave Canada midway-through the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, without Prince Harry
Kensington Palace has been forced to issue a new statement over Princess Kate's clothes. Read the full statement here...
Federal Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney blamed U.S. aggression toward Canada on social inequality in our neighbour to the south — and compared Donald Trump's musings about annexation to the villain from the Harry Potter novels.Speaking at the King's Head Pub in Winnipeg on Monday evening, Carney told a crowd of several hundred supporters Canada faces a crisis due to U.S. threats against the Canadian economy, but insisted Canada does not face an existential crisis.Some U.S. citizens, he
Republican strategist Scott Jennings said during a CNN appearance that the Trump administration should ignore federal court rulings that don’t fall in line with the president’s policy objectives, prompting host Abby Phillip to shoot back that his argument was “not connected to the facts.” “If a district court judge tries to usurp the authority of the chief executive of this country, he should absolutely defy it,” Jennings told a panel on Monday‘s CNN NewsNight. “There’s a difference between broa
It's a renaming free-for-all.
The Chiefs lost 22-40 against the Eagles.
David Beckham and Matt Damon's Super Bowl commercial with Stella Artois officially won the night. The hilarious ad was even directed by Ben Affleck.
Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws told the House of Lords that the Article 70 of the Rome Statute forbids the obstruction of justice.
Stephen Bullock’s phone rang early Monday morning last week at his small factory in North Carolina with an urgent message from his distributor up in Toronto who was rattled by what looked like an unfolding U.S.-Canada trade war. Two of the machines Bullock’s company produces - bulky contraptions used to lay concrete curbs, highway barriers, and sidewalks - were due to be shipped to Canada in a few weeks. "They said get them here as quick as you can," said Bullock, President of Power Curbers, who scrambled to pull two finished machines destined for other buyers the next day.
The conservative newspaper's editorial board predicted that it's a disaster in the making.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday and renewed his insistence that Gaza could somehow be emptied of all residents, controlled by the U.S. and redeveloped as a tourist area.
An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.
STORY: With President Donald Trump targeting steel and aluminum, here's a breakdown of where the U.S. gets those metals.:: Steel Roughly a quarter of all steel in the U.S. is imported from neighbors Mexico and Canada or overseas allies like Japan, Germany and South Korea. Canada and Mexico accounted for almost 40% of U.S. steel imports in 2024.6.6 million net tons of steel mill products were imported from Canada and 3.5 million came from Mexico, according to U.S. Census Bureau data via the American Iron and Steel Institute. Brazil was the second-largest source of steel imports to the U.S. last year.:: Shanghai, ChinaWhile China is the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, very little of that is sent to the U.S.Most Chinese steel was shut out of the market when 25% tariffs were imposed in 2018. :: Aluminum Roughly half of all aluminum used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada. At 3.2 million metric tons last year, Canadian imports were twice the next nine countries combined, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The next largest sources of imports are the United Arab Emirates at around 347,000 metric tons and China at around 223,000 metric tons.The U.S. aluminum smelting industry is small by global standards. Total smelter capacity in the country was just 1.7% of the global total, according to the U.S. geological survey.
These photographers deserve a raise.
The ABC host was blown away by Kendrick Lamar's halftime show The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX appeared first on TheWrap.