ABC Sets Midseason Dates for Rookie, Will Trent, Tim Allen Comedy; 15-Week Break Ahead for Thursday Dramas

ABC has revealed its midseason game plan, and it includes long-awaited return dates for The Rookie and Will Trent, as well as a premiere date for the Tim Allen/Kat Dennings sitcom Shifting Gears.

You’ll also see that the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition “reboot” and Only Murders in the Building Season 2 episodes will occupy Thursdays for a short stretch, with 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy all on hiatus until March 6 (following their Nov. 21 fall finales).

Both The Rookie and Will Trent have been off the air since May 21, though when they do return, it will be for 18-episode seasons running nearly uninterrupted (save for a possible presidential address, we hear).

“The Rookie and Will Trent are two of the cornerstones of our schedule,” Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, told TVLine of the decision to hold both for midseason. “It felt like the best way to platform those shows for success was to launch them in January, when we have this huge promotional platform in New Years Rockin’ Eve as well as college sports and Christmas programming.”

The Conners will launch its mini farewell run in March (read more), while Press Your Luck and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will also return “in the new year.”

Here now, without further delay, is ABC’s midseason plan:

THURSDAY, JAN. 2, 2025

8 pm Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (reboot premiere)

9 pm Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (broadcast premiere, two hours)

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7 pm AFV (midseason premiere)

8 pm The Wonderful World of Disney

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Will Trent Season 3

9 pm High Potential (midseason premiere)

10 pm The Rookie Season 7

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

8 pm Shifting Gears (series premiere)

8:30 pm Abbott Elementary (midseason premiere)

9 pm Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3

10 pm What Would You Do? (midseason premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

8 pm Shark Tank (midseason premiere)

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

8 pm NBA Countdown

8:30 pm Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

MONDAY, JAN. 27

8 pm The Bachelor Season 29 (featuring Grant Ellis)

10 pm The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (broadcast premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

9 pm Scamanda (series premiere)

10 pm Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (broadcast premiere)

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm 9-1-1 (midseason premiere)

9 pm Doctor Odyssey (midseason premiere)

10 pm Grey’s Anatomy (midseason premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm American Idol Season 23

10 pm The $100,000 Pyramid Season 8

