ABC Unscripted Premieres: ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ ‘American Idol’ & More Return In 2025

Grant Ellis’ journey for love on Season 29 of The Bachelor will unfold beginning in January, ABC revealed Thursday, along with the rest of its midseason lineup.

The latest season of The Bachelor kicks off on January 27 with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m., as one of ABC’s several reality TV debuts in the new year.

More from Deadline

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making its anticipated return to the network on January 2, with a new iteration of the series hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! and What Would You Do? begin on January 8. And following The Bachelor, Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be getting the broadcast treatment in the 10 p.m. hour.

A new season of American Idol will begin on March 9, and The $100,000 Pyramid is getting another season as well, joining the Sunday lineup after the singing competition.

ABC also confirms Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck will return next year, though no release dates have been announced.

See the entire midseason lineup below.

DAY TIME SERIES THURSDAY, JAN 2 8:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (Series Premiere) 9:00 p.m. “Only Murders in the Building” (Broadcast Season Two Premiere – two hours) SUNDAY, JAN 5 7:00 p.m. “AFV” (Midseason Return) 8:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney TUESDAY, JAN 7 8:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (Season Three Premiere) 9:00 p.m. “High Potential” (Midseason Return) 10:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Season Seven Premiere) WEDNESDAY, JAN 8 8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears” (Series Premiere) 8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Midseason Return) 9:02 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season Three Premiere) 10:02 p.m. “What Would You Do?” (Midseason Return) FRIDAY, JAN 17 8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Midseason Return) SATURDAY, JAN 25 8:00 p.m. “NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns” 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors MONDAY, JAN 27 8:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (Season 29 Premiere – two hours) 10:01 p.m. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” (Broadcast Series Premiere) THURSDAY, JAN 30 9:00 p.m. “Scamanda” (Series Premiere) 10:00 p.m. “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” (Broadcast Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, MAR 6 8:00 p.m. “9-1-1” (Midseason Return) 9:00 p.m. “Doctor Odyssey” (Midseason Return) 10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, MAR 9 8:00 p.m. “American Idol” (Season Eight Premiere – two hours) 10:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Season Eight Premiere)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.