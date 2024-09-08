ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | September 8, 8am
This new Boston Bruins forward noticed something immediately after being traded to the Original Six club.
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
Elliotte Friedman revealed one free agent who has interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in a very difficult spot with quarterback Jordan Love's injury. While the team avoided the nuclear scenario of Love missing the rest of the season, his reported
Marner is gearing up for his final year of a six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Leafs.
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
Here's how much Notre Dame owes Northern Illinois after the Huskies' 16-14 upset win in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season:
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
“I don’t want to even think about where we’d be" without trade deadline additions, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
This Edmonton Oilers defender is one of the best defenders in the league for what he gets paid.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
There's more than one tennis star couple out there. Italian superstar Jannik Sinner is dating Anna Kalinskaya, who is among the top women playing. Although the two of them have kept mostly quiet about their relationship, they've shown up to support each other at ma
Magnus Carlsen beat Hans Niemann in the pair’s first match against one another since their infamous cheating scandal which made headlines in 2022.
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka left the U.S. Open in tears 12 months ago as the runner-up. She exited in the semifinals each of the two years before that, other losses that were difficult to digest. On Saturday, Sabalenka was in a joking mood after winning her first championship at Flushing Meadows and the third Grand Slam title of her career.
Lyudmyla Kichenok’s time in New York for the US Open was supposed to be filled with tennis and capped off by her marriage to her partner, Stas Kumarsky, on the Wednesday of the second week of the grand slam.