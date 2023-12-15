ABC15 Headlines at 1 p.m.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
Anthony Davis signed a staggering $190 million contract with the Lakers in 2020, and he's been living a life of luxury in Los Angeles ever since.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Being suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season was tough on two-time All-Star Ja Morant, who said Friday he had “some horrible days” as he worked to focus on himself away from basketball. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard wouldn’t say he regrets being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the second time in the span of four months. “In the end, I feel like it made me better,” Morant said. ”I feel like I learned some stuff about myself that I did during tha
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots this past offseason. How has Elliott played this season?
The Dallas Cowboys top defensive player continues to say he’s being held. There isn’t much he can do about it.
The Bears were the only team to vote against expanding the NFL's international slate. Here's why:
Sanko is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year at the Annual World MMA Awards on Thursday
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
For the select few of you who still need start/sit advice this late into the season — congratulations. You made it to the fantasy football playoffs. This is where hard work (or luck) truly shines. That being said, while making the postseason is nice, nobody gets a trophy for qualifying for the playoffs. No, we’re in the business of winning fantasy leagues. But how do you do that? Simple: make savvy waiver wire additions when needed and nail your start/sit decisions. This piece should cover the l
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.