ABC15 highlights GOP candidates for Maricopa County Attorney race
Arizona's Primary Election is July 30 and ABC15 is spotlighting some of the candidates in the major races. ABC15 Political Reporter Manuelita Beck sat down with Republican candidate for County Attorney, Gina Godbehere, to learn more about her political views and what she can offer to the people of Maricopa County if chosen as the nominee for the November General Election. We reached out to fellow candidate Rachel Mitchell for an interview, however she declined our request.