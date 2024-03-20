ABC15 takes a look at Presidential Preference Election day numbers
Prior to Arizona's Tuesday vote, both President Biden and former President Trump reached the threshold to become their party's respective nominees.
Fox Business NetworkFox Business Network host Larry Kudlow asked Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary point-blank on Tuesday if he’d loan Donald Trump nearly a half-billion dollars in order to appeal the ex-president’s New York bank fraud case, saying it would “protect America’s name.”O’Leary essentially ignored Kudlow’s plea, despite saying hours earlier that the penalty against Trump was an “attack on America.”With just days to go until New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing Trump’
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
Jay Paul/ReutersThe MAGA-friendly federal judge who keeps siding with Donald Trump in his Mar-a-Lago classified records case has forced prosecutors to make a stark choice: allow jurors to see a huge trove of national secrets or let him go.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s ultimatum Monday night came as a surprise twist in what could have been a simple order; one merely asking federal prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers for proposed jury instructions at the upcoming trial.But as she has done rep
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham proposed a list of properties former President Trump would be most disappointed to have seized if he cannot pay the damages in his civil fraud case. “I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would … I mean, he would…
The former president whiffed on an easy chance to criticize the Russian strongman over the death of Alexei Navalny.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.But the curiously worded contract left the former president’s own attorney Alina Habba—a rising star in his orbit—wide open to getting sued herself.Trump and his top advisers are already a magnet fo
The former attorney to Trump called him "the single most dangerous thing" to national security.
Retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, refused to trade barbs with former President Trump on Tuesday after being reminded of Trump’s social media post last year saying he should be executed. Trump said in September 2023 that Milley committed treason and should be put to death, threats that raised…
The "Tonight Show" host came up with the most sarcastic defense of former President Donald Trump.
Sarah Matthews explained a tactic of the former president.
Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over comments the news anchor made on air involving the rape case brought against the former U.S. president by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump, a Republican, is already embroiled in multiple unrelated legal battles as he seeks to avoid going to trial on four criminal indictments before the Nov. 5 U.S. election, when he will try to unseat Democratic President Joe Biden. The new lawsuit said the anchor of ABC's Sunday news program "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" "falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll."
SANTA FE (AP) — Two recent U.S. Supreme Court actions have opened the door to a new legal frontier in which local and state officials can be disqualified from office for life for engaging in “insurrection" or providing “aid and comfort” to enemies of the Constitution, based on a post-Civil War era addition to the nation's foundational legal document and how the courts interpret it. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former New Mexico county commissioner who was kicked out of o
The judge for Trump's Manhattan felony trial is also allowing Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and Michael Cohen to testify.
Donald Trump’s lawyers told a New York appellate court Monday that it's impossible for him to post a bond covering the full amount of a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals, suggesting the former president's legal losses have put him in a serious cash crunch. Trump's lawyers wrote in a court filing that “obtaining an appeal bond in the full amount” of the judgment “is not possible under the circumstances presented." Trump claimed last year that he has “fairly substantially over $400 million in cash,” but back-to-back courtroom defeats have pushed his legal debt north of a half-billion dollars.
Former President Donald Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to discuss.
Giuliani said the Bar Association is "going to crucify me no matter what," but added that "not being a weakling" would be a boon for him in heaven.
An election recount is underway in one Russian district after a Putin rival won big there, with officials blaming a data entry error, per reports.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the threat to his nation from China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea is growing but argued that his government’s efforts to assert sovereignty over disputed areas aren’t meant to start a conflict by “poking the bear.” Most Read from BloombergTrump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy as Running Mate as He Eyes New TeamApple Is in Talks to Let Google Gemini Power iPhone AI FeaturesUltra-Wealthy Are Souring on Chicago’s Most Elite Neighbo
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may have been kicked out of a performance of the musical Beetlejuice last September, but a part of her never really left that Denver theater, as evidenced by her comments in a recent interview.Speaking on KHOW’s Dan Caplis Show on Friday, the Colorado congresswoman referenced the day she was ejected from the Denver Center for Performing Arts for obnoxious behavior like vaping, singing, and groping her date as she responded to a question abou
Former President Trump raised the question Monday of whether former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will be prosecuted for her now-disputed testimony about the former president’s actions toward his driver on Jan. 6, 2021. “Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson’s (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up…