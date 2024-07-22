Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, the Four Tops' Last Surviving Original Member, Dies at 88: Report

The singer reportedly died at his home in Detroit on Monday, July 22

Evening Standard/Getty Abdul 'Duke' Fakir

Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last remaining original member of the Four Tops, has reportedly died. He was 88.

The singer died at his home in Detroit on Monday, July 22, with his wife and other loved ones by his side as a result of heart failure, a family spokesperson reportedly confirmed to the Associated Press.

A rep for the Four Tops did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement reportedly provided by the Fakir family to The Detroit Free Press, the Motown artist was remembered as a "trailblazer, icon, and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year."

"As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke's legacy living on through his music for generations to come," the statement continued.

Michael Putland/Getty The Four Tops

Fakir shined alongside the quartet he formed with his school friends Levi Stubbs, Renaldo "Obie" Benso, and Lawrence Payton.

"We were four totally different guys. But we had a love for the same thing, and that's basically the whole story. Four guys from Detroit who came together because of our love of music, love of entertaining, and love of each other," recalled Fakir in his 2022 memoir I'll Be There: My Life With The Four Tops, per Rolling Stone.

Since the Four Tops began performing together in the mid-1950s, the group has earned 24 top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including two No. 1 smashes: "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out I'll Be There."

Alicia Funderburk/Getty Abdul 'Duke' Fakir

Some of the Four Tops' other most memorable tracks include "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Just Ask the Lonely," "Baby I Need Your Loving" and "Bernadette."

One of Fakir's various honors with the group and as a solo musician includes receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Recording Academy's National Trustees, in 2009.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty The Four Tops

The performer's final projects included working on a stage musical about the Four Tops' rise to fame, per The Detroit Free Press.

"Everything I’ve done — my music, my life, my family — comes from Detroit. Detroit deserves it. They’ve given me so much. I would feel like a fool premiering it anywhere other than home. This is where it belongs," Fakir previously told the outlet.



