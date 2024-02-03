Abdul Ezedi manhunt LIVE: Clapham chemical suspect urged to hand himself in as police search enters third day

Abdul Ezedi is on-the-run

The nationwide manhunt for chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi has entered its third day as police urged the seriously injured man to "do the right thing" and hand himself in.

Afghan-born Ezedi, who lived in Newcastle, was described by police as having "significant injuries to the right side of his face".

Dozens of reported sightings put him in Croydon and Streatham as well as on a Victoria line Tube train after Wednesday night's "targeted" attack on a woman and her two daughters with an alkaline substance in Clapham.

Detectives asking for help to spot Ezedi, 35, warn he is "highly dangerous" and must not be approached.

The 31-year-old woman hit by the corrosive liquid has "life-changing" injuries and was "very poorly" last night. Injuries suffered by the girls, aged three and eight, are not as severe as was first feared.

Witnesses said the woman screamed "My eyes! My eyes! Help me, I can't see!" while the three-year-old was thrown to the ground by the attacker.

Met Police Commander Jon Savell said officers found "significant and important" evidence in raids in East London and Newcastle on Thursday.

"Two empty containers with corrosive warnings on the label were found at an address in Newcastle. Forensic tests are currently ongoing to see if the containers held the substance used in the attack in Clapham," Mr Savell said.

Making his direct appeal to Abdul Ezedi, Mr Savell added: "Abdul, you clearly have got some very significant injuries. We’ve seen the images. You need some medical help, so do the right thing and hand yourself in."

