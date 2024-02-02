Abdul Ezedi manhunt latest LIVE: Police intensify search for Clapham chemical attack suspect last seen in north London Tesco

Suspect Abdul Ezedi was last seen in a Tesco Express on Caledonian Road

Police are intensifying their hunt for a refugee over an alkaline substance attack in Clapham which left a girl and her mother with potentially life-changing injuries

Abdul Ezedi, 35, from the Newcastle area, described by police as having “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, is still on the run, having last been seen at a Tesco Express on Caledonian Road in north London on Wednesday evening.

The sighting came just over an hour after the attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight. All three remain in hospital.

It is understood Ezedi, who is reportedly from Afghanistan, was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018 and given a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed he was sentenced on January 9 of that year after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure.

He was granted asylum after two failed attempts, having reportedly travelled to the UK on a lorry in 2016, it is believed.

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the country after a priest confirmed he had converted to Christianity and was “wholly committed” to his new religion, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Follow latest updates below...

Key Points

Key issue here is violence against women, not asylum seeking, say critics

10:18 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Critics have said any inquisition into the Afghan corrosive attack suspect should focus on violence against women rather than asylum claimants, the vast majority of whom do not commit crimes.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick says the Ezedi case underlines why he was pushing for tougher measures before he resigned from Rishi Sunak’s government, and demanded Home Secretary James Cleverly carries out a “detailed review” of how he was granted asylum.

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Jenrick also attacked “well-meaning but naive” vicars who support asylum applicants on religious grounds, after it emerged that Ezedi finally won asylum by saying he was now a Christian and feared persecution in Afghanistan.

Story continues

But Jacqueline McKenzie, head of immigration and asylum law at solicitors Leigh Day, says she is “quite surprised that the whole debate is framed around the asylum laws” when Britain has a dismal record on acid attacks against women.

She stressed many claims of religious persecution were “absolutely genuine”, noting that the Taliban in Afghanistan apply the death penalty to anyone found guilty of converting out of Islam.

Meanwhile Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy told the Today programme: “The reasons as to why he was given asylum, we don’t know. But there may have been some serious issues in how the criminal justice system processed the particular issue of his sex offence.

“We know that already in this country an average of two women a week are killed by their partner or former partner. We are living in a society that normalises violence against women and girls.”

Recap: Suspect Abdul Ezedi granted asylum following sex offence conviction

10:07 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

It was revealed last night Abdul Ezedi - the chief suspect in the attack, who is being hunted by police - was granted asylum in the UK despite being a convicted sex offender.

Ezedi, 35, who is reportedly from Afghanistan, was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018 and given a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.

Suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi (Met Police)

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed he was sentenced on January 9 of that year after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual assault and one of exposure.

He was granted asylum after two failed attempts, having reportedly travelled to the UK on a lorry in 2016, it is believed.

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the country after a priest confirmed he had converted to Christianity and was “wholly committed” to his new religion, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Met 'under huge pressure' to find refugee Ezedi as manhunt grows 'political', says ex-senior officer

09:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A former senior Scotland Yard officer has said the force will be “under huge pressure” to find alkaline attack suspect Abdul Ezedi now the case has raised “wider questions around asylum”.

It was revealed yesterday evening that refugee Ezedi, 35, was allowed to stay in the UK despite being a convicted sex offender.

This morning, retired Chief Superintendent Dal Babu said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is fast becoming more of a political story. The police will be under huge pressure to find this person.

“I think there are wider questions around asylum. He claims to have converted to Christianity and I know this will feature in the review of this case.”

Mr Babu said ex-colleagues in several forces from London to Newcastle will be working around the clock deploying resources, looking at phone activity and speaking to the Afghan community for leads in the manhunt.

Read more here.

Good morning, and welcome

09:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Hello, and welcome to the Standard's live blog.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout today as the search for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi continues, following Wednesday evening's chemical attack in Clapham.