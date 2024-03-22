From Abercrombie & Fitch to Anthropologie: 3 Surprising Fashion Brands with Wedding and Bridal Lines!

Abercrombie & Fitch recently unveiled "The Wedding Shop," featuring over 100 uniquely crafted pieces tailored for brides

Finding the perfect wedding dress often entails both a lengthy search and a hefty budget. However, there's a treasure trove of fabulous bridal lines tucked away in more budget-friendly stores waiting to be discovered.

One option is Anthropologie, where you can find stylish dresses without breaking the bank. Anthropologie boasts a dedicated bridal section on its website, showcasing a diverse array of dress styles, from modern elegance to boho chic. Priced at $298 each, their offerings include a stunning cowl-neck satin gown in ivory.

Meanwhile, Macy's is another haven for affordable dress options, catering to a wide array of bridal preferences. But the surprises don't end there. Macy’s bridal section boasts styles to suit every bride's vibe, whether classic or boho, timeless or modern. The store also sells veils, shoes and jewelry to complete the entire ensemble.

In a recent announcement, Abercrombie & Fitch also joined the list of unexpected bridal stores with the "A&F Wedding Shop," featuring over 100 uniquely crafted pieces tailored for brides, bachelorettes and wedding guests alike, ensuring every moment of the wedding weekend is adorned with style and grace.



“Abercrombie’s customers view weddings as multi-faceted experiences, which is why we designed this collection to be the outfitting solution for so many wedding-related occasions,” Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said in a statement. “The A&F Wedding Shop’s pieces collectively tell the story of the modern wedding experience — from bridal shower and bachelorette party to wedding day prep, ceremony, reception, brunch and even the honeymoon. It has it all.”

With a price range of $29 to $200, the cornerstone of the A&F Wedding Shop is the collection’s vast array of dresses, which range from fun and bold to elegant and formal for best-dressed guests or even the bride herself. Extending beyond dresses, the collection features pieces for a multitude of celebratory occasions, such as bikinis, pajamas, pantsuit separates, skirts, crochet-style cover-ups and more.

“Our customers live for the long weekend and when we asked them about their exciting upcoming getaways, we heard so many of them speak about wedding weekends, wedding-adjacent occasions, and the all-important question of what to wear, which this collection is perfectly designed to answer,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

“The A&F Wedding shop is a comprehensive, curated destination that reflects what we know our customers crave and what we are uniquely positioned to deliver," Krug added.



Read the original article on People.