Site Abha Tech

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies unveiled its Mate 70 smartphone series on Tuesday, bolstering its premium smartphone comeback while showcasing its own operating system that looks to cleanly break away from U.S. technology. The Mate 70 is the successor to the Mate 60 series released in August last year, widely seen as marking Huawei's comeback to high-end smartphones in competition with Apple after its business was badly hit by U.S. export curbs. The device is "the most powerful Mate phone ever", Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, said at an event in the company's hometown of Shenzhen that was livestreamed online and at its stores.