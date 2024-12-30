Jimmy Carter state funeral set for Jan. 9; global praise rings out: Live updates

PLAINS, Ga. − The official state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter will be held Jan. 9 at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the White House confirmed Monday.

Details on other events in Washington and in Georgia, including Carter's burial, have not been released. President Joe Biden has declared Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning and has ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

In Plains, sisters Dawn Tarpley and Holly Cooper were taking a walk at the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm n Monday, hours after the Nobel Peace Prize winner's death Sunday in his rural hometown. The pair was visiting from Texas and had planned the trip before Carter’s death Sunday at the age of 100.

“Carter was an exceptional person and exceptional man,” Cooper said. The women were teenagers in the 1970s and remember Carter’s presidency firsthand.

“We’ve admired him for years,” Cooper said. “He was a man who stood up for his beliefs.”

Tarpley echoed her sister’s sentiments. “He just lived his life in an honorable way,” Tarpley said.

With the U.S. Capitol in the distance, flags fly at half-staff at the Washington Monument on the National Mall following the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 30, 2024.

Global leaders praise Carter

Praise for Carter's life and legacy was pouring in from around the world Monday. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres cited multiple international treaties spearheaded by Carter during his presidency, from 1977 through 1980, that "contributed significantly to international peace and security." Guterres lauded Carter for his commitment to peace and human rights long after his presidential term through participation in conflict mediation, election monitoring and disease eradication.

"President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity," Guterres said.

Britain's King Charles described Carter as a "committed public servant" who "devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977."

Keir Starmer, the country's Labor Party prime minister, said Carter "lived his values in the service of others to the very end."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the decisions by Carter's administration to acknowledge Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of "one China" and sever formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan "helped chart a new course" between the two nations.

The committee that awarded Carter the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 noted that Carter lived for 100 years and said his efforts to advance peace, democracy and human rights "will be remembered for another 100 years or more."

National Day of Mourning set for Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden described Carter as a "dear friend" and cited accomplishments as president and as Georgia’s governor.

“This is a sad day, but it brings back an incredible amount of good memories,” Biden said during remarks from Saint Croix, where the president is on vacation. "Today, America and the world, in my view, lost a remarkable leader."

Biden declared Thursday, Jan. 9, as a National Day of Mourning. On previous national days of mourning, such as after the deaths of former Presidents George H. W. Bush in 2018 and Gerald Ford in 2006, federal offices and stock markets were closed in the U.S.

Jimmy Carter early years: Success before entering politics

After attending Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology, Carter attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science. Carter married Rosalynn Smith, whom he knew for most of his youth, on July 7, 1946, not long after his graduation. The two eventually had three sons – John William, James Earl III, Donnel Jeffrey – and a daughter, Amy Lynn.

Carter served as an active duty naval officer for seven years after his graduation, then eight more in the reserves. After his father died in 1953, Carter also took over the family farms and operated Carter's Warehouse, a general-purpose seed and farm supply company in Plains. Carter's political career began in the Georgia state Senate in 1963. Read more here.

Former presidents give Carter his due

All four living former American presidents paid tribute on Sunday to the life and legacy of Carter, who died on Sunday at age 100. The condolences came from Donald Trump, the former and future president who is set to be sworn back into the White House next month, as well as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, who praised Carter for working “tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

Carter was the longest living former commander in chief in U.S. history, and his relationships with several of his successors put him in a unique position as a role model for post-presidency life.

"Carter was quite ambitious on human rights, global public health, election integrity and promoting democracy around the world," said Matthew Dallek, a professor of political management at George Washington University. "In some ways he was a more political ex-president than many of the other ex-presidents we've had."

When is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Members of Carter's family were preparing for a memorial journey from Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta and Washington, D.C., before returning for burial at his home in south Georgia. According to the Carter Center, public memorial observances will take place in Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Final arrangements for Carter's state funeral are pending; a formal schedule will come from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. The Carter Center urged members of the public to visit the official tribute website, which includes an online condolence book and other materials commemorating the life of the nation's longest-living former president and only one to reach the century milestone.

Carter's wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, passed away in November 2023.

4 former presidents remain; Trump won't be 'former' for long

Carter was the only president alive who was in office during the 1970s after the death in 2006 of Gerald Ford and was the oldest living former president. Now, only four former presidents are alive, and only one was in office during the 20th century. The living presidents include Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Trump, at 78, is the oldest living former president but will soon hand off that mantle to Biden. In 2019, Carter questioned Trump's legitimacy as president, saying, "he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf." Trump responded by calling Carter "a terrible president." Here is a look at what the former presidents have done since leaving the White House.

Remembering Jimmy Carter

∙Jimmy Carter's legacy: Growing up in Plains, Georgia shaped Jimmy Carter, just as he shaped his hometown

