Abigail Breslin appears to hit out at Katy Perry with Kesha support

Abigail Breslin has appeared to comment on Katy Perry’s decision to work with controversial producer Dr Luke on her new album.

In 2023, Dr Luke settled a nine year legal battle with pop star Kesha ahead of trial, during which the producer claimed the “Die Young” singer had defamed him in 2014 with her claims he had drugged and raped her after a party in 2005, which he denies.

Breslin, 28, who is best known for her role as Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine, made a statement on social media in support of Kesha, which has raised eyebrows for its timing after Perry was criticised for her decision to work with Dr Luke.

Writing on X/Twitter, Breslin said: “I’m just saying... this just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it.”

She added: “On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows I’ve ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!”

The Independent has contacted Katy Perry and Dr Luke’s representatives for comment. The producer has previously denied all claims.

Perry, whose 143 album is set to be released by Capitol Records in September, was previously brought into Dr Luke’s defamation lawsuit against Kesha in July 2017 with the producer claiming Kesha had told Lady Gaga via text that he had raped Perry as well as her, allegations Perry denies.

Kesha subsequently responded saying that she and Gaga had been told that information by a record label CEO.

Upon settling their long term legal battle in 2023, Kesha wrote in a statement on social media: “I cannot recount everything that happened,” adding that she wished “nothing but peace to all parties involved.” Meanwhile, Dr Luke added he wished Kesha well and wanted “to put this difficult matter behind me” after years of fighting to clear his name.

Many fans have voiced their disappointment with Perry’s choosing to work with Dr Luke on X/Twitter.

“I’m sorry but I can’t listen to any new Katy Perry song that is written and/or produced by Dr Luke,” one person wrote. “I don’t like Dr Luke for many reasons and I just can’t personally support his career. I’m sorry Katy but I am very disappointed.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.