Abigail Breslin pens emotional essay after Blake Lively complaint: 'This must change'

Abigail Breslin is speaking out on misconduct in the workplace following Blake Lively's bombshell legal complaint against "It Ends with Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

In an emotional essay posted on her Tumblr page Saturday, Breslin said she "felt compelled to write" the post "in light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman." While Breslin does not name Lively or Baldoni, the essay's publication comes a week after Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment during filming and orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her.

"When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat? As I see the news each day, I realize this is the world we seem to live in," Breslin wrote. "I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life."

Breslin went on to detail her experience of bringing "forward concerns about a male colleague" on a recent project, including a lawsuit that was filed against her after she spoke out. The Oscar-nominated actress, who does not name her colleague or the project, said she was deemed "hysterical" for voicing her grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breslin was sued for breach of contract in November 2023 by producers of the film "Classified," which she starred in alongside Tim Roth and Aaron Eckhart. The lawsuit alleged Breslin refused to be alone in scenes with Eckhart, whom she accused of "aggressive, demeaning and unprofessional behavior."

I "was told my fears were figments of my imagination," Breslin reflected. "Now, as I'm seeing this pattern pop up more, I realize this is the norm."

Read more about the celebrities you love: Sign up for USA TODAY's Everyone's Talking newsletter.

Blake Lively takes legal action: Actress files complaint against 'It Ends with Us' co-star

Abigail Breslin says her reputation was 'tainted' after workplace lawsuit

Breslin claimed in Saturday's essay that the lawsuit filed by her former employer was in retaliation for "making a confidential complaint against a co-worker for unprofessional behavior." Although the complaint was later allegedly withdrawn, the actress said her reputation in the entertainment industry took a hit from the legal battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Instead of being believed and protected, a suit was filed against me for having the audacity to speak up," Breslin wrote. "I was publicly shamed and defamed in the process. A reputation I had cultivated for over 2 decades had now been tainted as I became the crazy, paranoid and to quote directly, 'hysterical and wild' woman, who apparently just had it in for men.

"My previous abuse was also brought up as 'unfounded claims,' and I was made to seem like someone who just goes after men, rather than being seen as someone who has been dealing as a professional in this world, since I was a child, standing up for herself. This was after I had taken all of the recommended, reasonable and appropriate measures of reporting confidentially to my union."

The filing from "Classified" producers' November 2023 lawsuit revealed that Breslin privately wrote a letter to the Screen Actors Guild about Eckhart's alleged behavior.

Background: Abigail Breslin accuses Aaron Eckhart of 'demeaning' on-set behavior

Breslin said the legal ordeal left her with "a lot of questions, of the professionals in my industry, of the public, and of men."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I often wonder why are we always so excited to see the takedown of a woman? Why are we always so quick to defend a man after he is accused of bad behavior, but if a woman speaks out… she's clearly a liar?" Breslin wrote. "I'd like to think it's because we are supremely afraid to believe the truth that these things actually happen. I'd like to believe it's some form of indoctrinated denial."

She added: "However, time and time again, I find most people believe the approval of a man is far more significant than the burden of supporting a woman. For men, it is always innocent until proven guilty. For women it is the opposite. 'Prove your fear.' 'Prove your discomfort.' 'Prove your pain.' This MUST change."

Breslin concluded her essay by criticizing the "vicious cycle of crucifying" women for disclosing their experiences of abuse with men: "Are we forever to hold the burden of being 'perfect' to be victims and to be believed? To change the narrative, we do not need more women to scream. We just need a lot more men to shut up and listen."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abigail Breslin pens emotional essay after Blake Lively complaint