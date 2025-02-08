Able-bodied is ‘harmful’ language, says Britain’s tourist board

box to embed, send it in full to paper

By Tim Sigsworth

The word “able-bodied” is “harmful” language, Britain’s tourist board has suggested.

VisitBritain, the tourism quango, has told tour guides to instead use the phrase “non-disabled” when talking about people who do not have disabilities.

The non-departmental public body was criticised as a “caricature” for giving the advice in its “inclusive welcome” guide.

In the guide, VisitBritain urges tour guides not to use “negative” language about disabled people that “perpetuates harmful stereotypes”.

It warns that the term “able-bodied” should be avoided in favour of “non-disabled” when referring to people without disabilities.

Lord Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, criticised the recommendation.

He said: “What’s next? ‘Non-blind’ instead of ‘20:20 vision’? ‘Non-dead’ instead of ‘perfect hearing’?

“Will we have to describe Marilyn Monroe in future as ‘non-ginger’ instead of ‘blonde’?”

Elsewhere in the guide, VisitBritain declares that the word “dwarf” should be abandoned in favour of describing those with dwarfism as “someone with restricted growth or short stature”.

“Avoid using language that suggests having access requirements is a negative thing and encourages pity, such as ‘suffers from’, ‘is a victim of’, ‘handicapped’, ‘invalid’, ‘crippled by’ or ‘wheelchair bound’,” it reads.

“This perpetuates harmful stereotypes and suggests that you know how a person feels about their impairment.

“Some people see it very much as a positive thing that has enhanced their life and therefore are offended by such language.”

Lord Young said he was “astonished” by the guide and said the quango had become a “caricature”.

“I’m astonished that this quango has advised people to refer to dwarves as ‘people with restricted growth’,” he said.

“I’ve been admonished many times for suggesting that was the PC term for dwarves and told that’s a ‘Right-wing myth’. The correct term, apparently, is ‘little people’ – or, in the case of Disney’s remake of Snow White, ‘magical people’.

“This quango has literally become the caricature that free speech champions like me invented to discredit humourless woke scolds.”

The guide goes on to urge tour guides to “resist the temptation to get defensive” if they are corrected for not using the right language.

“When thinking about language, it’s important to be open to education,” it says. “The appropriate terminology changes frequently.

“If a customer corrects your language, resist the temptation to get defensive, and instead listen to alternatives to use in future.”

It also advises that “positive language” is at times disadvantageous when trying to attract new customers.

“An important caveat to this, however, is that disability-focused language can support your business from an SEO perspective; it is likely that some potential customers may search for ‘wheelchair accessible lodges’ or ‘disabled-friendly hikes’, for example,” it reads.

VisitBritain is not the first public body to produce inclusive language guides.

Last week, it emerged that NHS staff have been told not to call fat people “obese” in guidance issued by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Civil servants in Northern Ireland have previously been advised to avoid using the word “millennials” because it is offensive and can “reinforce negative stereotypes”.

Elsewhere, Sutton council, in south London, told staff not to ask people for their “Christian” name and Staffordshire Police warned officers not to say “man up”, “OAP” or “policeman” when dealing with the public.

Last month, a policing chief tore up a diversity guide that told officers not to use the term “black sheep” saying the public want crime solved not “virtue signalling”.

VisitBritain was approached for comment.