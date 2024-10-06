Abnormal load to close roads for a second time

The second of an abnormal load from Ipswich to the Synchronous Condenser Plant in Yaxley is due to take place [Suffolk Highways]

A 164-tonne transformer will be moved leading to several road closures after its journey was previously postponed.

Hauliers will transport the load from Ipswich Docks at 06:00 BST on Sunday to the Synchronous Condenser Plant in Yaxley.

It is the second load being transported after a 350-tonne generator was moved in August.

The A140 will be temporarily closed while the A14 will see a rolling police road block enforced for 30 minutes.

The 71-metre (232.9ft) transformer will be moved by hauliers company Allelys on behalf of Conrad Energy and National Grid.

Suffolk Highways teams will be preparing the route beforehand by removing street furniture to allow the load to be moved easily.

Restrictions on some roads will be in place while other roads will be closed off.

The A140 will be closed from approximately 11:00 to 18:00, however Suffolk County Council said these timings were subject to change.

A temporary overbridge at Brockford will once again be built over the A140 to protect the road.

This will be removed once the load has passed, to be ready for when the A140 reopens.

Prior to this, police will be enforcing a rolling road block on the A14 eastbound carriageway between 10:00 and 10:30.

Planned route

Exit Ipswich Docks, Cliff Quay

Negotiate Duke Street to Fore Hamlet

Negotiate Fore Hamlet to Derby Road, travelling along Felixstowe Road

Negotiate Derby Road to Foxhall Road via Tomline Road

Negotiate St Helens Street, St Margarets Street, Crown Street to St Matthews Street roundabout

Negotiate St Matthews Street, Norwich Road to Bury Road/Old Norwich Road junction

Negotiate A140 to Synchronous Condenser Plant in Yaxley

Paul West, Suffolk County Council's operational highways and flooding cabinet member, said it was "good news" the highways team was able "to facilitate the rescheduled abnormal load move".

"The team will continue to support future abnormal loads ensuring these are carried out safely and with minimal impact on Suffolk's residents," he added.

"Whilst the restrictions and road closures are in place, road users are encouraged to avoid the area where possible to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links