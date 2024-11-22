Aboriginal-Indian Film ‘Bidjara Kumari’ Unveiled at Film Bazaar (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bidjara Kumari,” a pioneering feature film bridging Australian Aboriginal and Indian cultures is taking shape, it was revealed at the ongoing Film Bazaar in Goa. The announcement comes as Australia takes center stage as the focus country at the International Film Festival of India IFFI, of which Film Bazaar is the project market component.

The project, born from a 2014 conversation about mixed-race identity and cultural connections, has secured development funding from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, along with Indian co-production support. The film is being produced by Indian-origin Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma in collaboration with Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson and Jodie Bell, with Jameson penning the script.

The narrative follows Tasha, an Australian protagonist, on an emotional quest through India to find her father, navigating complexities of transnational identity and cultural connections. The story draws inspiration from Australia’s Stolen Generation and the ongoing challenges many Aboriginal children face in connecting with their heritage.

“Most of our guys want to connect on a deeper level with our communities. And some of them don’t find out who they are really and where their Aboriginal heritage comes from until late in life, and this was just a way of writing about that and being a vehicle for kids who were, who were taken, who grew up not knowing their culture. And I just wanted to mix it in there with another ancient culture. And so that’s where the Indian connection came from,” Jameson said.

“It is an absolute honor to be part of the first film that unites two of the world’s oldest cultures to share their modern-day stories,” added Sharma. “Collaborating with Richard and Jodie on this culturally authentic project is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to bringing this story to life.”

“What excited me about the script was two of the oldest cultures narrating a shared story. But politically, it was very important that we are telling our story ourselves,” Sharma said.

Jameson added: “Having been raised as a mixed-race kid myself, I know how many Indigenous children struggle with not fitting in. ‘Bidjara Kumari’ offers an inspiring narrative for kids to begin their own journeys, connecting with their family, community, and culture.”

Co-producer Bell emphasized the project’s commitment to cultural integrity. “Bringing Tasha’s story to the screen alongside Richard and Anu ensures authenticity and cultural safety. It is vital that our stories are told, seen, and heard while representing our cultures truthfully,” she said.

“I come from a town with a lot of mixed race people, Aboriginal with Southeast Asians, so like a lot of Malays, Chinese Indonesians. Those stories have always interested me,” Bell added. “This seemed a perfect story for what I had been seeing in my hometown.”

The production team has completed location scouting in northern India. The project has engaged Indian script editors to ensure cultural authenticity. Filming is due to begin in winter 2025.

The production team has formed WRT, a production company focused on fostering First Nations and Indian collaborative projects. The venture marks the first dedicated production house of its kind, with “Bidjara Kumari” as its inaugural feature. WRT is also developing additional projects, including a documentary exploring similarities and differences between tribal Indian and Aboriginal filmmakers.

Australia and India ratified a co-production agreement in 2023.

