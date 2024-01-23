Abortion in Arizona and its impact on the upcoming election
Abortion in Arizona and its impact on the upcoming election. It's a single issue that could sway many voters.
Former President Trump on Saturday suggested he has his pick for vice president and hinted people will not “be that surprised” by his choice of running mate. Asked by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier in New Hampshire about when he will decide who could join him on the ticket if he secures the…
The Massachusetts State Ballot Law Commission has dismissed a challenge against Donald Trump’s candidacy based on his role in the January 6 insurrection.
The former president responded to the Florida governor's withdrawal from the race as the New Hampshire primary looms.
With just days before the New Hampshire primary, Saturday Night Live returned with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time talking to the press from the New York courtroom where he’s been attending one of a number of cases keyed up for 2024. “2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I’m either …
(Bloomberg) -- A Florida bill backed by the state’s chief financial officer would create a $5 million fund to help pay for former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal fees.Most Read from BloombergFlorida Governor DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses TrumpHong Kong Stocks at 36% Discount Show True Depth of China GloomMorgan Stanley, JPMorgan Say Buy the Dip After Treasury RoutNever Trumpers Brace for New Hampshire ShutoutBoeing Faces More Pressure as United CEO Vents FrustrationsState Sen
"Well, the Russian pacific fleet didn’t get the invite to Ukraine and they’re getting pretty bored," one Reddit user commented.
The video shows the former president getting tripped up on his own words.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to the former president. “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primar
Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court's 3 liberals in the 5-4 decision.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
The "Meet the Press" moderator questioned New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu over his comments on Trump.
One former big-time Trump supporter is in wait-and-see mode with the former president's latest bid for the White House.
Former president Donald Trump was giving a speech ahead of the New Hampshire caucuses in Manchester on Saturday when a protester began shouting, calling Trump a dictator and flipping the bird, causing Trump to kick him out.
Sen. Maggie Hassan says New Hampshire voters’ unique civic engagement will lead Democrats in the state to write Biden’s name on the primary ballot.
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts" isn't something Churchill ever said, according to the International Churchill Society.
Ukrainian military destroyed a powerful Russian self-propelled mortar, the 240 mm 2S4 Tulpan, on the Tavria front, Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported on Telegram on Jan. 22.
Donald Trump doesn’t change. Judges do. Two weeks ago, a New York judge, Arthur Engoron, permitted Trump to personally deliver a closing argument in his civil fraud trial as long as he stuck to the facts and avoided a courtroom “campaign speech.” Trump bulldozed through the restrictions, repeated his familiar claim of a “political witch hunt” and assailed the judge to his face. Then last week, after a lawyer down the street at the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial complained that Trump was grumbl
OTTAWA — The union that represents Canadian diplomats abroad says Global Affairs Canada should consider boosting compensation for those posted to the United States because they face increased risk of gun crime and difficulty accessing health care. Pamela Isfeld, head of the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers, suggested that Ottawa's appraisals of security threats aren't as robust for the U.S. as they are for other countries. "If you were talking about a post in Africa where you
The South Carolina senator was at one point the only bachelor in the Republican race for president.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed support for Ukraine and condemned those who choose to remain neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war in a statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Jan. 22.