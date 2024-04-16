Abortion in Arizona: Lawmakers have competing efforts at the capitol
Republicans may refer a measure to the ballot that would compete with the abortion rights initiative that's collecting signatures.
Stephanie Grisham also recalled a telling telephone call the former president made about his wife.
Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wants the judge overseeing the first trial against a former American president to start it off with a lunging attack, asking the court to personally sanction Donald Trump for his verbal onslaught against witnesses in the case.Shortly after noon, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy formally asked the judge to fine Trump “$1,000 for each post that violates the court order,” “direct the defendant to take do
I thank PRESIDENT Donald Trump for having the guts to stand up for my right to face allegations that I slept with an adult film star.
Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Trump campaign furiously denied suggestions that he had fallen asleep during the first day of his historic criminal trial—calling the suggestion “fake news” while claiming falsely that the reporters who noted his sleepy courtroom demeanor weren’t even in the same room when it happened. “This is 100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Monday shortly after proceedings concluded.The New
Spencer Platt/GettyOutside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, a “Christian conservative rapper” who identified himself as “Shawn DVS 7.0” awaited the arrival of Donald Trump.“Sometimes I have my disagreements with Trump, but nobody compares,” he said, resting a full-size American flag pole on his shoulder. Democrats, he added, “couldn’t get him with collusion, they couldn’t get him with all the other stuff before, so now they’re going with all these side angles.”He was one of about 50 Trump
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig suggested what to watch out for during the former president's hush money trial.
The Good Liars offered some blunt readings from a bible that could only come from the former president.
Lindell’s phone was seized while he was in the drive through lane of a Hardee’s restaurant in Minnesota, as he was on his way home from a duck hunting trip.
Iran is a key arms supplier and economic partner to Russia.
The former president complained about reality during a rally in Pennsylvania
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry was “stupid” to boast about his illegal drug use in his memoir Spare, and in interviews to promote the book, royal experts have told The Daily Beast, after the American ambassador in London sharpened the political dimension of the issue by saying Harry would never be deported under a Biden administration.Ambassador Jane Hartley’s comments that deportation action against Harry was “not going to happen in the Biden administ
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps aims to accelerate production of the DragonFire laser system for use in Ukraine.
The former secretary of state discussed reproductive rights during a Monday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Gary Miller/Getty ImagesOn the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, host Bill Maher mildly scandalized his guest, Katie Couric, when he insisted that Donald Trump “killed it” during his CNN town hall last year.“He’s not a stand-up comedian!” Couric retorted after Maher discussed how “the audience loved it” and heavily applauded the former president.“What?” Maher said.“‘He’s killing it.’ He’s not a stand-up comedian,” Couric repeated.“Popularity. Doesn’t matte
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stayed silent for more than a week about the 'death to America' chants at a Dearborn pro-Palestinian protest.
President Joe Biden is also closing the gap between himself and Trump, the New York Times/Siena College survey showed
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesIn April 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that his office had charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The case is historic. It is the first ever prosecution of an American president (current or former), and one of the most important trials of alleged election wrongdoing in American history. My book, Trying Trump: A Guide to His First Election Interference Criminal
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) went after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday for forcing a tie vote against an amendment to a controversial spy bill, upsetting some of the most conservative Republicans. Conservatives and progressives teamed up to demand an amendment the for reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) last week, which would…
Fox NewsIn a prime example of the alternate MAGA universe that Fox News presents its viewers, anchor Harris Faulkner lauded Donald Trump on Monday for supposedly “respecting the court” during the first day of his hush money criminal trial.Faulkner’s remarks came after the former president raged to reporters outside a Manhattan courthouse, calling the case “an assault on America” and insisting he was subjected to a “political prosecution” that was unprecedented.“And that’s why I’m very proud to b
CNN’s Kara Scannell describes Donald Trump’s demeanor in court as his criminal hush money trial gets underway.