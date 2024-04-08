What are the UK’s abortion laws? MPs propose decriminalising abortion up to 24 weeks

Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy spoke in favour of the bill (Laura Lean / PA)

A cross-party group of MPs is putting forward a proposal to make access to abortion a human right in the UK for up to 24 weeks.

Britain is looking to follow the lead of France, which last month became the first country in the world to make access to abortion a human right.

Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy is a proponent of the bill, which also has backing from Tory former health minister Dan Poulter and Green MP Caroline Lucas.

Ms Creasy told the Guardian: “Enshrining abortion as a human right will prevent further attacks on access as well as those who assist women to ensure abortion can be safe, legal and local.

“The public is very clear – the 95 per cent of women who have early abortions should not have to justify their choice, and the small number of women who tragically have abortions towards the end of pregnancy need our support, not to be sent to prison.

“It is time that our law reflected this, and came into line with the rest of western Europe.”

The proposal will be made as part of an amendment to the Government’s criminal justice bill.

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle will have the chance to put the bill to a vote when Parliament returns from Easter.

If the vote does go ahead, it is likely that MPs will be given a free choice – as is customary for potentially sensitive issues.

This is the current state of play.

Abortion is a possibility rather than a right for women in the UK (Alamy / PA)

When was abortion legalised in the UK and Ireland?

The Abortion Act 1967 legalised abortion – on certain grounds – in England, Wales, and Scotland, and came into effect on April 27, 1968.

The law is still enforced today and means that abortion is not a right but rather exempts women from being prosecuted.

In 2018, Ireland legalised abortion on certain grounds up to 12 weeks gestation or later if the woman’s life or health is at risk.

Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019 and in March 2020 regulations introducing a new legal framework for abortion services in Northern Ireland came into force.

England and Wales currently have stricter rules than in Northern Ireland and if this vote is passed it will bring the legislation closer together.

Ms Creasy said: “The lesson from Northern Ireland is to ensure someone in government has direct responsibility to prevent attacks behind the scenes on abortion service provision by those who oppose it – preventing those who oppose abortion from using seemingly progressive changes in law as an excuse to issue guidance or regulations by the back door which roll back advances such as telemedicine or time limits.”

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, right, applauds after lawmakers approved the abortion as a constitutional right, at the Palace of Versailles (Thomas Padilla / AP)

When can you have an abortion in the UK?

In 1991, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Bill lowered the gestation limit for abortions from 28 weeks to 24 weeks. Abortions can only be carried out after 24 weeks in limited circumstances, such as if the woman’s life is at risk or if the child would be born with a severe disability.

Do two doctors need to approve abortions in the UK?

The Abortion Act states that two doctors have to approve abortions and agree that it would be better for the woman’s physical or mental health to terminate the pregnancy.

What are the rules on abortion pills in the UK?

In 2018, a new rule allowed women in England and Wales to take the second of the two abortion pills – called misoprostol – at home. Scotland allowed this in October 2017.

In March 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, women were allowed to take both abortion medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, at home.

The Government decided in February 2022 to end this arrangement after a transition period that would conclude on August 29. However, an amendment was subsequently passed in Parliament to extend at-home abortion permanently from August 30.

How many abortions take place in the UK each year?

In 2021, there were 214,256 abortions carried out in England and Wales, which is the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced, and 99 per cent of abortions were funded by the NHS.

In England and Wales 87, per cent of abortions in 2021 were medically induced as opposed to surgically.

Could buffer zones around abortion clinics be introduced?

Medical leaders have called for buffer zones around abortion clinics to be introduced to prevent protesters from disturbing patients and staff.

The legally protected spaces would shield people from harassment from anti-abortion campaigners.

In May, the government said it was reviewing the issue in England and Wales, while Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government was “actively considering” how it can legislate on the issue.