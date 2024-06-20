Above the call of duty: Watch unexpected way police officer calms an elderly crime victim

A police officer's musical gifts brought much-needed comfort to an 84-year-old woman left shaken after a robbery attempt at her home in Valencia, Spain.

Responding to the call, officers Cesar Raro and Jorge Gonzalez found the woman in a "great state of nervousness," Gonzalez told local news.

Watch the video above to see a woman's emotional reaction to a police officer's serenade

Looking for a way to calm her down, Officer Raro noticed an acoustic piano in the home. "I got excited," he said. With the woman's permission, Raro sat down and played melodies from the movie "Amelie."

The music had a powerful effect. Footage shows Officer Raro playing as the woman, visibly emotional, writes him a poem. "The reaction was spectacular," said Raro. "She started crying."

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch a piano-playing police officer use his talent to help a victim