'Absolute Destruction': Homes and Business Destroyed by Eaton Fire in Altadena

Destroyed homes and smoldering rubble could be seen in Altadena, California, on Wednesday, January 8, after the Eaton Fire tore through the area.

Video posted by Eric’s Clocks and Watches Pasadena shows the “absolute destruction” in residential areas of Altadena.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire had spread to at least 14,100 acres by January 10 and is 3 percent contained. Credit: Eric’s Clocks and Watches Pasadena via Storyful

Video Transcript

The entire homes burned down to the ground.

Jesus Christ.

What the Jesus Christ