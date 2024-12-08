Here Are The Absolute Funniest Weekend Tweets
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
1.
just watched someone’s story 14 seconds after it was posted pic.twitter.com/F69UtEX2wP
— yusuke (@juanvenchy) December 6, 2024
2.
My dads breath is so bad that he got out of his car and his breath is still in the car
— Ari (@Ariellex1_) December 6, 2024
3.
good morning is anyone available to pick me up from the hospital with a car seat since it look like i was born yesterday TF
— PINKOUT (@PinkDior_) December 6, 2024
4.
this is the type of photo you keep as a polaroid under your helmet before you go to war https://t.co/dcENtQoVzX
— ray (@tempocontroller) December 7, 2024
@clairo / Twitter: @tempocontroller
5.
hit my bong and now my coworker is calling me on teams pic.twitter.com/Y77nuLzIIx
— Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 6, 2024
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Twitter: @RealBravoholic
6.
this diva pic.twitter.com/CZ23G6Kpyu
— irene. (@pascalcoded) December 6, 2024
7.
when you adore him but that forehead joke felt way too personal pic.twitter.com/1PM2QU05jy
— jynx (@jynxbby) December 7, 2024
Miramax / Twitter: @jynxbby
8.
shaved my bush for literally no reason. feels like i just killed a dog
— way long jeanings (@knuckledrgger) December 6, 2024
9.
I am so tired... pic.twitter.com/zeU9Hf9eUP
— HAGUAR WRIGHT (@Only1Shana_MUA) December 8, 2024
10.
saw a movie at 10 p.m. last night pic.twitter.com/LLUsg3sX7a
— Jordan (@itsjordanapps) December 5, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @itsjordanapps
11.
i kinda love being hungover like waking up and talking to myself like a governor in a disaster zone. We Will Rebuild
— charlie (@chunkbardey) December 7, 2024
12.
I answered the phone “wassup wit it ” why this ngga hung up & text me talm bout some “call me when you ready to be a lady”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣
— ♡︎ Tɪɴʏʏ (@_Mulaamamii) December 6, 2024
13.
Making toddlers lipsync for their lives https://t.co/v5VooGgxFG
— Timothy (@deliclit) December 8, 2024
14.
beard got him looking like white Jordan peele https://t.co/gWjRS0ONaG
— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) December 7, 2024
Variety / Twitter: @nothnghppens
15. Lastly:
You guys self diagnose yourselves with everything except what you really are; stupid. https://t.co/qDlYKNtA00
— … (@Unkle_K) December 7, 2024
If you like reading funny tweets, check out these hilarious job tweets that went viral over the past week.