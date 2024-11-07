‘Absolutely no doubt’ Labour will be able to work with Trump, says Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is pictured alongside Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, and Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, today as they travelled to Stalybridge station - Dominic Lawson/PA

Rachel Reeves said she had “absolutely no doubt” the Government will be able to work constructively with Donald Trump despite David Lammy’s past criticism of the president-elect.

Mr Lammy described Mr Trump as a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” in 2018.

Ms Reeves pointed out that JD Vance had used “choice words” about Mr Trump himself but was still chosen as his running mate.

The Chancellor told reporters in Manchester today: “Well, look, the vice president-elect of the United States has used some choice words about the president-elect in the past, but the point is those comments were in the past.

“The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary met with president-elect Trump just a few weeks ago in New York for dinner.

“They had a really good meeting, a constructive meeting, and I have absolutely no doubt we will be able to work constructively with the new US administration under president-elect Donald Trump.”

03:50 PM GMT

03:15 PM GMT

Rayner called Trump a ‘buffoon’ who has ‘no place in the White House’

Angela Rayner once described Donald Trump as a “buffoon” who has “no place in the White House”.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Trump was an “embarrassment” during the Covid pandemic and accused him of “killing thousands of Americans by giving them duff advice”.

Ms Rayner’s comments, spanning a number of years, raise further questions about the relationship between Labour and the president-elect when he returns to the White House.

02:48 PM GMT

Pictured: Starmer and Zelensky talk during EPC summit in Budapest

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky speak to each other as they attend a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest today - Ludovic Marin/AFP

02:36 PM GMT

Trump speaks to Macron before Starmer

Emmanuel Macron has beaten Sir Keir Starmer in the race to talk to incoming US president Donald Trump.

The French President held a congratulatory phone call with Trump before 6pm UK time on Wednesday, roughly two hours before Sir Keir’s conversation closer to 8pm.

The Prime Minister was also behind Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, who has a close relationship with Trump and has regularly heaped praise on the Republican.

02:14 PM GMT

Pictured: Kemi Badenoch holds talks with council group leaders in Westminster

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, meets council group leaders in Westminster - Edward Massey /CCHQ

02:03 PM GMT

Reeves: 'Absolutely no doubt' Labour will be able to work constructively with Trump

Rachel Reeves said she had “absolutely no doubt” the Government will be able to work constructively with Donald Trump and his new US administration despite David Lammy’s past criticism of the president-elect.

Mr Lammy described the president-elect as a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” in 2018.

Ms Reeves pointed out that JD Vance had used “choice words” about Mr Trump himself but was still chosen as his running mate.

The Chancellor told reporters in Manchester: “Well, look, the vice president-elect of the United States has used some choice words about the president-elect in the past, but the point is those comments were in the past.

“The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary met with president-elect Trump just a few weeks ago in New York for dinner.

“They had a really good meeting a constructive meeting and I have absolutely no doubt we will be able to work constructively with the new US administration under president-elect Donald Trump.”

01:57 PM GMT

Telegraph readers weigh in on Labour-Trump relationship

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, insisted this morning that Labour’s past criticisms of Donald Trump will not harm the special relationship (see the post below at 07.50).

Telegraph readers have been having their say on what Labour’s relationship is likely to be like with Mr Trump in the comments section of today’s live blog:

01:15 PM GMT

Farage: Britain must now roll out the red carpet for Trump

Nigel Farage argued the UK should “roll out the red carpet” for Donald Trump after his US presidential election victory.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Farage said:

Britain is really going to have to roll out the red carpet for Trump very quickly. If we don’t, a great opportunity will be squandered. I’m overjoyed that this process has already begun, with our very sensible Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, making clear that Trump will be able to address Parliament during his State visit next year. However, there is no time to waste. If I can be helpful in any way when it comes to bridging the divide that exists between Starmer’s Government and Trump, I will be glad to assist. I might not agree with almost anything that Starmer and his Cabinet stand for, but I do believe in something called the national interest.

12:44 PM GMT

All the times Lammy has attacked Trump

David Lammy has repeatedly criticised Donald Trump, describing the president-elect as “deluded, dishonest, xenophobic [and] narcissistic” and threatening to protest if he ever came to London.

Now that Mr Lammy is Foreign Secretary, those past comments risk coming back to haunt him – and pose a potentially serious diplomatic problem for Sir Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister seeks to protect the special relationship.

12:13 PM GMT

Pictured: Haigh and Reeves visit poppy sellers at Manchester Piccadilly Station

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, and Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, visit poppy sellers at Manchester Piccadilly Station - Ryan Jenkinson/Parsons Media

11:50 AM GMT

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer arrives at European Political Community summit in Budapest

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, arrives at a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, Hungary - Ferenc Isza /AFP

11:14 AM GMT

Nato chief: Trump will force Europe to spend more on defence

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said Donald Trump will force European nations to spend more on defence.

Mr Rutte said the US president-elect is “extremely clear about what he wants”.

Asked what Mr Trump’s victory will mean for Ukraine as he arrived at a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, Mr Rutte said: “I think what it will mean for all of us is that you have a president who is experienced, who is extremely clear about what he wants.

“He will push us all to spend more on defence and he is right on this. He was right, he got his way, we went to 2 per cent thanks to his doing, for a large part.

“But he will also force us to do more in the future.”

10:58 AM GMT

Minister: Labour won’t lecture political allies on election campaign strategy

Living standards were “a big theme in the US election”, but Labour will not “lecture” other centre-left parties on their campaigns, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said.

He told LBC: “In the Budget last week, you saw us raising the minimum wage, making sure the triple lock was kept for the next few years, keeping the freeze on fuel duty – issues which people care about on a month to month basis as they work out their budget.

“And I think that was a big theme in the US election, and it’s something that was at the heart of our Budget that was passed by the House of Commons last night.”

Asked if centre-left politics is under threat with a loss by the Democrats in the US and the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government in Germany, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t want to give anybody any lectures.

“I know what it’s like to be on the losing end of an election, as the Democrats were the other night, and I know what it’s like to be on the winning end and so what my focus is, rather than lecturing others is remembering what we did to change the Labour Party, to focus on those living standards issues that I spoke about, and to put them into practice, as we did in the Budget last week.”

10:41 AM GMT

Pictured: Lammy arrives at Downing Street this morning

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured this morning as he arrived at the back entrance to Downing Street - Marcin Nowak /London News Pictures

10:27 AM GMT

Labour already in ‘difficult position’ with Trump administration, says Stride

The Government is already in a “difficult position” with the new Trump administration because of Labour’s past criticism of the president-elect, Mel Stride said.

The shadow chancellor said the UK needed to have a “strong and positive” relationship with Mr Trump, especially with talk of tariffs potentially being imposed.

Asked how he would respond to the tariffs the president-elect has suggested he may impose on the UK, Mr Stride told the BBC: “At the end of the day, as a sovereign nation, the United States will take decisions on those kind of matters, but they will clearly make them in conjunction with discussions with other countries, including those within the European Union, for example, and ourselves.

“And it’s important that in that context, we do whatever we can to make sure that those relationships, that the mood music, that the relationships with the administration are strong and positive, and as I say, I do think it’s material the fact that this Government has ended up in a position where it is in a difficult position already with the Trump administration, based on the comments that have been made.

“And that’s why Kemi [Badenoch] was quite right yesterday to call for those comments to be withdrawn and for an apology to be made.”

10:14 AM GMT

US election highlights importance of economy to voters, says Stride

The importance of the economy to voters is the most important lesson the Tories can take away from the US presidential election, Mel Stride said.

Asked what British conservatism could learn from Donald Trump’s re-election, the shadow chancellor told the BBC that “the economy matters”.

“That seems to have been, along with migration, one of the overriding factors here,” he said.

“And of course, what we’ve seen in our country is an extraordinary budget that will take us several steps backwards in terms of bringing in very high levels of taxation, which were not spoken about by the Labour Party during the run-up to the general election, landing particularly on the shoulders of those parts of the economy.

“We are going to require to provide the growth, for example, employers’ National Insurance increases – that tax on jobs, but also a huge spending spurge, particularly in the early years of the forecast, which is going to lead, the OBR shows, to increased inflationary pressures, higher interest rates for longer, and an economy that’s not going to grow.

“In fact, is going to be growing more slowly than the OBR were forecasting back in the spring when we were in power. I think the lesson is about economics.”

09:57 AM GMT

Labour rejects Farage offer to be Trump intermediary

Pat McFadden has rejected the suggestion that Nigel Farage could act as an intermediary between the UK Government and Donald Trump.

Mr Farage said he believed he could “have a role to play in helping to break down those barriers” between the two sides.

But Mr McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, appeared to rule it out this morning.

Asked if Mr Farage could serve as some sort of representative of the Government with Mr Trump, Mr McFadden told Times Radio: “Look, I think we’ll have our own relationships.

“We’ve got an excellent American ambassador, UK ambassador in the United States. We’ve had the call between the Prime Minister and the president last night.

“And the good thing about our friendship with the United States is it’s not based on any single individual, it’s much deeper than that.”

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, speaks to the media this morning - Thomas Krych/Story Picture Agency

09:53 AM GMT

Trump will not forget Lammy’s attack, says Sean Spicer

Donald Trump will not forget David Lammy’s outspoken comments about him, Sean Spicer said.

The Foreign Secretary called the former US president a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” in 2018 when he was a backbench Labour MP.

Asked if Mr Trump was the kind of person who would forget such remarks, Mr Spicer told ITV’s Peston programme: “No, I don’t think he does. But as with everything, there’s always a negotiation. And you’ve seen members of your government walk that back a little, try to re-establish relationships.”

Mr Spicer, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary, was also asked if he believed the special relationship was still intact.

He said: “I believe it is. It extends beyond one administration. Look, I served in the Bush administration and the Trump administration. You’ve seen both the Obama and the Biden administration.

“That special relationship is not just dependent on who’s elected president. We enjoy that bond because of our shared history and I think it will continue.”

09:43 AM GMT

Ex-White House press secretary backs Farage as UK-US intermediary

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary has backed the idea of Nigel Farage acting as an intermediary between the UK Government and the incoming US administration.

Sean Spicer said Mr Farage has got a “great relationship” with Mr Trump and asked “why wouldn’t you take advantage” of that.

Asked if he believed it would be a good idea, he told ITV’s Peston programme: “Sure, why not?”

Asked if Mr Farage and Mr Trump get on well, Mr Spicer replied: “Absolutely, yes. I’ve talked to him, I’ve talked to Nigel a few times. He’s got a great relationship with President Trump.

“And on both sides, why wouldn’t you take advantage of a relationship, considering our special relationship between the two nations?”

09:20 AM GMT

Farage: ‘I’m not going to be US ambassador for a Labour government’

Nigel Farage conceded he will not be the next UK ambassador to the US but insisted he can play a role in building a strong relationship with the incoming Trump administration.

The leader of Reform UK told GB News: “Look, I’m not going to be the ambassador for a Labour government. That’s never going to happen. And anyway, I’ve been elected as a Member of Parliament for Clacton, and that is my priority. But look, if I can play a useful role, I’m very, very happy to do so.”

He added: “What is likely is that when he appoints his cabinet I’m probably going to know quite a few of them personally, quite well also. So I do think that I might have a role to play in helping to break down those barriers.”

08:56 AM GMT

Labour activists campaigning for Harris was disastrous mistake, says IDS

Labour activists campaigning for Kamala Harris was a disastrous mistake, according to Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

The senior Tory MP said the “elephant in the room is Keir Starmer leads a party that viscerally hates Donald Trump”.

He told Times Radio: “The truth is the mistake they made in trying to organise people going over to America was a disaster frankly because it sent a message to Trump that Labour really hates him and he’s not somebody to forget all that and so that causes us problems.

“We need America, we need them to be on side with us. They’re our strongest ally and what we should be doing is pushing for a trade arrangement now to avoid any potential sanctions that will be imposed on the European Union.”

He said Labour activists going to the US to help the Harris campaign had “really annoyed and angered Republicans”.

08:40 AM GMT

Starmer must offer Trump accelerated trade talks this week, says IDS

Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged Sir Keir Starmer to offer Donald Trump accelerated trade talks this week.

The former leader of the Conservative Party said expediting the talks would help to smooth over Labour’s relationship with the president-elect.

Sir Iain told Times Radio: “I remember going to have a meeting with him [Mr Trump] about trade and he was dead keen to do a trade deal with us. So what they should do now is offer up an accelerated trade deal with Trump, with America.

“It’ll be the best thing that they can do and it will reinforce the special relationship and if I was Starmer I would do that literally this week.”

08:32 AM GMT

Pictured: Mel Stride speaks to broadcasters in Westminster this morning

Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, is pictured this morning as he spoke to broadcasters - Marcin Nowak/London News Pictures Ltd

08:16 AM GMT

Minister insists Chagos Islands deal is done and dusted amid doubts after Trump win

Pat McFadden insisted the deal to give away the Chagos Islands is finished.

It is thought Donald Trump could stop the deal to give the islands to Mauritius due to opposition from Republicans who believe the arrangement could be helpful to China.

Asked if the deal was “100 per cent done and dusted”, Mr McFadden told Sky News: “Yes, I believe it is. It is something that the last government got to about 95 per cent of the way there, I think they had 11 rounds of negotiation on this and it is important in that deal that we have secured the use of the base there for a long time to come.”

08:09 AM GMT

Minister won’t say if US ambassador will have term extended

Pat McFadden would not be drawn on reports that the UK’s ambassador to the US could have her term in Washington DC extended by at least another year.

Dame Karen Pierce has been in the post since March 2020 and was due to be replaced in January next year.

Asked about suggestions that her term could be extended for the whole of the next calendar year, Mr McFadden said: “I can’t say exactly when her term will end. She has been doing it for a few years.

“She is there for the moment. She will be there for a while. And she is doing an absolutely fantastic job for our country.”

08:01 AM GMT

McFadden: Trump is a ‘fan’ of the UK

Donald Trump is a “fan” of the UK, Pat McFadden said this morning as he insisted Labour will be able to work with the president-elect.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “The Prime Minister not only spoke to president-elect Trump last night, they had dinner together in the States a few weeks ago.

“A good productive dinner. President-elect Trump is a fan of the United Kingdom, his mother came from Scotland as you may know, and I think in the end those shared values and interests are more important than some tweet from however many years ago.”

07:53 AM GMT

Labour ‘looking forward to working with’ Trump, says minister

Pat McFadden said Labour is “looking forward to working with” Donald Trump after his victory in the US presidential election.

Asked if he regretted the fact that anti-Trump sentiment had been allowed to build up within the Labour Party in recent years, the Cabinet minister told Sky News: “I think a number of things have been said over the years but the truth is the alliance between Britain and the United States is long and deep and enduring and with the new president being elected and with a new government in the UK, quite unusually in terms of the time cycles, we now have a set next four years where it is clear who the government in both countries will be.

“We are looking forward to working with the new president and building on that enduring alliance.”

07:50 AM GMT

McFadden: Labour criticism of Trump will not harm special relationship

Labour’s past criticism of Donald Trump will not harm with the special relationship, Pat McFadden insisted this morning.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said the shared values and shared history between the UK and the US was “more important” than outspoken comments.

Mr McFadden was asked if he regretted that numerous ministers had insulted Mr Trump and the fact that Labour activists had campaigned for his opponent.

He told Sky News: “I don’t think any of these things will interfere in what is such an important alliance for the world, based on defence, security, shared values, shared history.

“It is all more important than all of those things and that is the footing we begin on and that is the footing that we will continue on.”