'Absolutely uncontrolled': Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates all have same top priority
In a rare occurrence, both of Nebraska's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in the same election year
Reuters/Eva Marie UzcateguiTwo co-founders and former executives at Truth Social, the social media company launched and kept afloat by Donald Trump’s daily rants, have amended a lawsuit as they seek the ability sell off their shares in Trump Media ahead of a six-month lockout that was placed on them. Trump Media, which went public last month, has been plummeting in value since it was revealed the company operated at a $58 million loss in 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was worth $2.8 billion l
California passed Proposition 1 allocating billions for homeless housing and mental health care as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1365, prohibiting municipalities from allowing people to sleep or camp in public places.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump granted a request by prosecutors on Tuesday aimed at protecting the identities of potential government witnesses. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused to categorically block witness statements from being disclosed, saying there was no basis for such a “sweeping” and “blanket” restriction on their inclusion in pretrial motions. The 24-page order centers on a dispute betw
Elon Musk is refusing to ban X accounts is response to an order from Brazil's courts.
MSNBCMichael Avenatti, the lawyer convicted of stealing from former client Stormy Daniels, gave his first prison interview Tuesday about Donald Trump’s criminal case in New York. The case centers around alleged payments from Trump to Daniels to keep her quiet about their affair—and the alleged falsification of business records to cover up those payments before the 2016 election.The disgraced lawman, however, argued that the entire case is “stale” and rests on a “legally tenuous theory.”Avenatti
Mr Trump also lambasted Mr Biden’s border policy, falsely claiming it includes migrants being ‘shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country’
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that two men will pay $1.25 million for robocalls targeting Black New Yorkers before the 2020 general election discouraging them from voting by mail.
A veteran Democratic strategist painted a dark picture for Republicans on Monday ahead of November’s election, confidently claiming that the GOP’s intraparty conflict makes it an “unprecedented dumpster fire” that could end up helping Democrats. Simon Rosenberg said that between a House GOP in chaos over retiring members, the potential of a new Speaker fight…
The former president has made a series of last-ditch efforts to stall his first of four criminal trials, including suing New York Justice Juan Merchan on Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two conservative operatives who launched a robocall campaign designed to prevent Black New Yorkers from voting by mail in the 2020 U.S. election will pay $1.25 million in a settlement, New York state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were found liable by a federal judge in New York in March 2023 for targeting Black voters and sending false and threatening messages intended to discourage voting. "Wohl and Burkman orchestrated a depraved and disinformation-ridden campaign to intimidate Black voters in an attempt to sway the election in favor of their preferred candidate," James said in a statement.
Some prisoners-turned-soldiers are returning to Ukraine flush with cash, as they were paid more than double the average salary of a Russian worker.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently advocated for industrial policy, the sort of state intervention in the economy that was long anathema to conservatives.
The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund has yet to approve Neom's 2024 budget amid alarm over costs, Bloomberg reported.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan. The decision came Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start. Trump's lawyers had argued at an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows b