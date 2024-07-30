The absurd plot to turn a tiny Scottish island into an Islamic state

It sounded like the pitch for an edgy comedy: the extremist cleric plotting to buy a remote Scottish island and turn it into an Islamic state. Think Four Lions meets Local Hero.

Yet that, it seemed, is exactly what Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, 45, and his supporters, the Mahdi Servants Union (MSU), wanted to do. Over the weekend it was reported that al-Habib, a cleric based in Fulmer, Buckinghamshire, was in advanced talks to buy Torsa, a 270-acre island off the coast of Oban, Western Scotland. Furthermore, he had raised nearly £3 million of a £3.5 million target to do so.

With a ruined castle, a farmhouse, and two miles of coastline, Torsa is the kind of deeply romantic spot that makes a desk-bound office worker dream of a new life.

The agent’s listing says it is “something of a rarity as a Scottish island, offering the opportunity to own an idyllic island with complete tranquillity that is also readily accessible to the Scottish mainland”.

With a guide price of £1.5 million, Torsa offers the would-be buyer the chance to live in gorgeous seclusion: walking, fishing, sailing or just watching the world go by.

Al-Habib wanted to build a school, hospital and hawsa (Shia seminary) on the 'idyllic island' of Torsa, where strict Islamic law could be applied - Alamy

Alternatively, as early reports suggested, it could be a private Islamic state within the UK, run by a group of Shia Muslims intent on imposing strict Sharia law. In videos posted to his Fadak TV channel, al-Habib says the island represents an “irreplaceable opportunity” to create a “homeland” for his followers, promising to negotiate with the UK government to allow Muslims from “all over the world” to be given a visa to visit.

“There are three islands, once you see the islands they will take your mind away and you will fall in love with them,” he says. “This is my calling for all believers, male and female, who believe in God.”

In another video, one of his followers explores the island, pointing out where he might build a mosque. Al-Habib also said he wants to build a school, hospital and hawsa (Shia seminary) on Torsa, where strict Islamic law could be applied, out of sight of the meddling authorities on the mainland. The MSU say their new homeland will be a staging ground for the coming of their messiah, known as Mahdi, who they believe will rid the world of evil and injustice.

At first, news of al-Habib’s intentions for Torsa met with an angry reaction. Alastair Redman, a councillor for the Kintyre and Islands ward, said it was unthinkable that the island, which is half a mile wide and 1.2 miles long, could become an outpost for extremism.

“The proposal for setting up a sectarian religious outpost on a rural Scottish island is immoral,” he said. “The fact that he wants to involve an idyllic setting in prejudiced preaching is simply unacceptable.

“There is no place for that, we should all be able to get on.”

Yasser al-Habib wants his own army and already trains in Fulmer, Buckinghamshire

Paul Stott, head of security and extremism at Policy Exchange, added to the chorus of concern sparked by the reports.

“It’s bizarre, but not totally bizarre, in that religious communities have bought up land in rural parts of Britain before,” he told The Telegraph.

“But I can’t remember a Muslim group doing so before. If you look at al-Habib, he is a contentious figure. This would involve a part of UK territory becoming the land of a contentious religious grouping. I think that requires public debate before it can go ahead.”

As it turns out, they may not need to worry. No sooner had the news broken than others came forward to pour cold water on the idea. A source close to Torsa’s owners, who are thought to want to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals, told The Telegraph that the plans were “conjured-up b******t”.

They added it could be possible that al-Habib was making unfounded claims about the possible purchase of the island to his international audience in an attempt to solicit donations.

“Obviously one of this cleric’s followers was one of several people to have viewed the island because they shot a video from it,” a source close to the current owner said.

“But there has been no contact since last autumn. The island is absolutely not being sold to this cleric. This appears to be a fundraising effort rather than anything based in reality.

“People who support this character should be asking questions about how legitimate the fundraising is because there is certainly no serious attempt by them to buy the island.”

Mahdi Servants Union has built a mosque in Fulmer, Bucks and launched a TV caption

Savills, the agents, were also quick to play down the possibility of Torsa becoming an Islamic state. In a statement, they said: “Contrary to recent press articles regarding Torsa, this sale is not at an advanced stage with any buyer. Rather the island remains for sale and continues to attract widespread attention.

“Who ultimately buys will be a decision for the owners who have always said they hope to find the right buyer who will continue to enjoy this haven as their family have done for generations.”

Al-Habib has a history of provocations. Originally from Kuwait, he sought asylum in the UK in 2004, after being jailed in his homeland for inciting sectarianism on account of insulting remarks he made about the Sunni branch of Islam. He was released on Kuwait’s National Day, reportedly because of a clerical error, and immediately hightailed it to the UK.

Six years later, his Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked when he said Aisha, the wife of the Prophet Mohammed, was an “enemy of God”. In 2011, he launched Fadak TV, where he posts rambling videos exclusively in Arabic. His headquarters is the Al-Muhassin Mosque, a £2 million converted church hall in Fulmer, a picturesque Buckinghamshire village which has morphed into a somewhat surprising centre for Shia-Sunni tensions in England.

A sign at the entrance welcomes visitors, in English and Arabic, to the “minor land of Fadak”, the same phrase which has appeared in some of al-Habib’s written correspondence. Videos have been released apparently depicting military-style training camps being carried out in local Buckinghamshire car parks.

Although only around five per cent of Britain’s Muslim population is Shia, totalling approximately 200,000 people, al-Habib has built a wide following across the Middle East through Fadak TV, which he has developed into an effective fundraising machine. When funds were needed for the creation of the mosque in Fulmer, he raised more than £1.2 million in a single week. In 2018, members of the MSU group scaled the Iranian embassy to protest against the arrest of a Shia cleric; in 2022 they protested at the Azeri embassy in Holland Park, which led to eight of them being arrested.

The Shia group stormed the Azerbaijan embassy in 2022 in Holland Park leading to multiple arrests

Critics say the cleric and his group fuel religious conflict, both in the UK and overseas. In 2021, al-Habib released The Lady of Heaven, a historical drama about Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed, in the US and the UK. The film claimed she was the first victim of terrorism; after protests from Muslim groups, Cineworld in the UK pulled the film from screens.

Al-Habib has certainly made some serious enemies. During the trial of Sahayb Abu, who was jailed for life in 2021 for plotting an Islamic State-inspired terror attack during the coronavirus pandemic, Sahayb Abu called the cleric “an absolute dog”, described him as “very evil” and said that if al-Habib was burning in front of him he would not spit on him to put out the fire. Inspired by ISIS sectarianism, Abu had also considered launching an assault on Habib’s base in Buckinghamshire and even unknowingly discussed the site’s security set-up with an undercover officer.

He accused al-Habib of trying to start a war in the UK between Sunni Muslims and Shia Muslims, posting online that he was “active and funding Shia militia groups in Syria and Iraq”.

Al-Habib himself has had previous run-ins with British authorities, too. In 2012, Fadak was investigated by Ofcom for a broadcast in which he questioned the sexuality of one of the Prophet Mohammed’s Sunni successors. Ofcom cleared them of violating the broadcasting code but issued “strong guidance that they should take great care when dealing with such matters”.

Mahdi Servants Union produced a controversial film The Lady of Heaven that provoked Sunni Muslims

Politicians have meanwhile called on Fadak to be shut down for its repeated attacks on the Sunni population. Khalid Mahmood, the former Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said: “This man has constantly attacked people of the Sunni faith with Fadak TV, which should not be allowed.

‘If a far-Right group did this, there would be action against it, and so Ofcom should take action against him. It’s now even more absurd that there are paramilitary activities taking place at his premises. I want his channel closed down.”

Al-Habib in turn has been critical of British politicians. In one speech, al-Habib referred to Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, as an “animal” when she said she might restrict pro-Gaza protests.

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year, al-Habib criticised Hamas for rape and desecrating bodies, but said “who among us does not enjoy retaliation of the Zionist enemy. We were all buoyed by the news.”

If Al-Habib’s announcement was taken more seriously than it might have been, perhaps that is because it is not unknown for Scottish islands to be bought as religious havens: Buddhist and Christian groups have a long-established presence here. Torsa is certainly remote: accessible only by a private boat from Luing, itself accessible via ferry from Seil, a 40-minute drive from Oban in western Scotland.

The island was once occupied as a defensive stronghold, going through various clan ownerships before the Highland Clearances, when it is thought its indigenous population was forced out. It was farmed until the 1960s, today it is run as a holiday let. This is the first time it has been up for sale in 65 years.

Al-Habib did not directly reply to requests for comment, but the MSU has publicly thanked the “British media for the free advertising” in light of recent coverage of the group: further evidence, perhaps, that they were just looking to make some noise.

A source close to the owner said they thought the preferred buyer would be someone who could keep up Torsa’s current usage, tending to the sheep flock and running it as a charming holiday let. At the time of writing, there is still availability on Torsa this year. A week in September costs £1,800.

Perhaps potential visitors will be deterred by the MSU’s alleged interest. Others might consider it a small price to pay for a visit to what could one day become Britain’s first breakaway Sharia state – however unlikely that seems for the moment. If nothing else, the preacher’s eccentric proposition has certainly helped draw attention to a wild and beautiful corner of Britain.