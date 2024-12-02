AC/DC Sets Dates For First North American Tour Since 2016

Rockers AC/DC announced dates for what will be the band’s first North American tour in nine years, with the launch set for April 10, 2025, at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.

The “Power Up” tour takes its name from the band’s 2020 album. This year, AC/DC completed a European leg of the tour.

The current line-up of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney. The tour marks Johnson’s return to the road with the band after missing the 2016 tour due to a hearing loss issue; Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose taking over on vocals.

The 2025 North American tour is currently set to run through May 28, when the band plays Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field.

Here’s the complete tour itinerary as announced by the band today:

“Power Up’ North American Tour Dates:

4/10 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

4/14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

4/18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

4/22 Vancouver, BC BC Place

4/26 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

4/30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

5/4 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

5/12 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium

5/16 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

5/20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

5/24 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

5/28 Cleveland, OH Huntington Bank Field

