AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match without spectators at San Siro

VIDEO SHOWS: AC MILAN AND GENOA BUSES ARRIVING, VARIOUS OF CLOSED STADIUM, MEDICS CHECKING MAN'S TEMPERATURE

SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. AC MILAN TEAM BUS ARRIVING AT THE SAN SIRO STADIUM

2. SIGN ON ENTRANCE GATE READING (IN ITALIAN AND ENGLIS) MILAN - GENOA BEHIND CLOSED DOORS MATCH

3. GENOA TEAM BUS ARRIVING

4. MAN HAVING TEMPERATURE CHECKED BY MEDIC OUTSIDE STADIUM

5. JOGGER RUNNING PAST GATE ENTRANCE

6. UNMANNED TICKET WINDOWS/ STADIUM

7. SIGN ABOVE ENTRANCE GATE READING (ENGLISH AND ITALIAN) GATE CLOSED

STORY: AC Milan took on Genoa in an empty San Siro stadium on Sunday (March 8) as Italy battles to halt the coronavirus outbreak.

The Serie A match went ahead behind closed doors after the Italian government ordered a lockdown of large areas in the north of the country, including Milan, to stem the contagion.

Earlier Italian soccer was plunged into a state of chaos and confusion when the kickoff to the match between Parma and SPAL faced a last-minute delay following a call from Italy's Minister for Sport to suspend the league during the coronavirus outbreak.

The game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini was set to be the first closed-doors match to be played since the Italian government ordered that all games are played in empty stadiums until April 3 in a bid to control the spread of the disease. It finally kicked off 75 minutes late.

(Production: Daniele Mascolo/Jim Hatley)



