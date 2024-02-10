Academic Challenge Episode 6
Watch Green, Holy Name, and Orange compete in Episode 6 of Academic Challenge.
Watch Green, Holy Name, and Orange compete in Episode 6 of Academic Challenge.
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has issued an apology to viewers after the show temporarily went off air.
New Netflix UK shows from February through to April, including 3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi project from the minds behind Game of Thrones and so much more!
The 'This Is Us' alum plays "a guy who's got it all figured out" in his new series 'Tracker', but he was quite literally making it up as he went filming a commercial he hoped would be his breakout role
Scott M. Gimple, the co-creator of the new “The Walking Dead” spin-off series “The Ones Who Live,” said he hopes to be able to reunite beloved franchise characters like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) in an epic series crossover. …
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the 10 finalists competing for the inaugural title, which include musicians, an aerialist, hand balancers and one rollerblading sibling duo
ABC has renewed “Jeopardy! Masters” for Season 2 and “Celebrity Family Feud” for Season 10. “Jeopardy! Masters” debuted in May of 2023 with Ken Jennings as host. (Jennings is also now the solo host of the flagship “Jeopardy!” series after Mayim Bialik was fired as co-host in December, though it is unclear whether she will …
Philipps and Silverstein were married from 2007 to 2022
Tonight's (February 9) EastEnders' episode saw Nish Panesar reveal a sinister plan in his ongoing romance story with Kat Mitchell.
Parker, who played Pascal's daughter in 'The Last of Us', says of her costar: "I really feel like I needed him in my life at the time that he walked into it. We just kind of latched onto each other"
It’s been nearly two years since the premiere of “Tokyo Vice,” in which director Michael Mann (“Thief,” “Heat” and, most recently, “Ferrari”) introduced us to yet another lonely male obsessive. As the sole Caucasian employee of Tokyo’s largest newspaper, Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) — a real-life journalist and executive producer of the show, which is loosely …
After finding love with a hairstylist seven years her junior, Davina McCall has admitted she dresses like a “cougar”.
Dr. Niko Kim (Alex Landi) is back too, and Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares will guest star when the hit ABC drama returns March 14
A post on X shared the news about Tarlov's purported sudden departure and received nearly 1 million views.
The network also set release dates for "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 3, "The Veil" and "Clipped" The post ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Part 2 Unveils April Premiere Date on FX appeared first on TheWrap.
NEW YORK (AP) — As host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy — and arguably journalism, too — with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events. He became an essential part of the nation's conversation. Now let's see if he can turn back time. Stewart, who walked away from “The Daily Show” to much fanfare, returns to his old perch Monday night. He's agreed to host each Monday through the election, and to executive produce the weeknight show for Comedy Central
Popular reality game show returns for its 46th season on 28 February
This Morning was suddenly taken off air on Friday morning, leaving viewers confused. Get the details…
Bel-Air has added Vic Mensa and Alycia Pascual-Peña to its cast for the upcoming third season, with the pair playing Quentin and Amira, respectively.
The creator of TV series Suits, which originally starred Meghan Markle, is in development from the original creator of the series.
Tucker Carlson is the first Western journalist to interview Putin since the invasion of Ukraine.