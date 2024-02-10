Academic Challenge Episode 6

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy — and arguably journalism, too — with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events. He became an essential part of the nation's conversation. Now let's see if he can turn back time. Stewart, who walked away from “The Daily Show” to much fanfare, returns to his old perch Monday night. He's agreed to host each Monday through the election, and to executive produce the weeknight show for Comedy Central