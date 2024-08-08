Academy Foundation Board Elects Five Trustees as 2024-2025 Members and Officers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its five newly elected 2024-2025 Academy Foundation Board members and officers. The Board comprises nine trustees who are members of the Academy Board of Governors.

The elected officials are Howard Berger, president of the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch; Brooke Breton, vice president of the Visual Effects Branch; Donna Gigliotti, treasurer of the Executives Branch; Kim Taylor-Coleman, vice president of the Casting Directors Branch and Marlon West, secretary of the Animation Branch.

More from Variety

Additional board members include Jason Reitman, Director’s Branch; Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch; Dana Stevens, Writers Branch and Janet Yang, Producers Branch.

The Academy Foundation oversees all educational, preservation and cultural activities of the Academy, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library, the Academy Film Archive, the Academy Collection and the Academy’s talent development programs.

“The work of the Academy Foundation is a core part of the Academy’s vision to celebrate artistry and innovation in filmmaking, inspire new generations of artists, preserve and curate our global film history, and connect film fans from around the world,” Bill Kramer, Academy CEO, said in a statement. “I am so grateful to our Academy governors who serve on the Academy Foundation Board. They tirelessly work to advance our vital foundation initiatives.”

Academy Foundation Board members and officers serve one-year terms. As representatives of the Foundation Board, Berger, Gigliotti and Yang also serve on the Academy Museum Board of Trustees for one-year terms.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.