Acadians say nursing homes should be bilingual, lament lack of progress from province

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Acadian community says little progress has been made on expanding bilingual services in the province's nursing homes.

In a news release, the Acadian Society of New Brunswick says the province has failed to hire enough bilingual care home staff.

The group's demand for more French-language services comes from a recommendation in the 2021 review of New Brunswick's Official Languages Act by Judge Yvette Finn and former deputy minister John McLaughlin.

The Acadian Society says it is worrying that the francophone community still has "too many" obstacles to live and flourish in its language.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well, the group says it is disappointed the Liberal provincial government hasn't committed to increasing the number of bilingual nursing home staff.

Green Party Leader David Coon has called for a meeting with the chairperson of the province's Official Languages Committee to talk about nursing home residents receiving care in their preferred language.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press