‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ comedy “Acapulco” has been renewed for Season 4.

“Having Apple order a fourth season of ‘Acapulco’ is beyond thrilling,” said series star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!”

Along with Derbez, the cast of “Acapulco” includes: Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Enrique Arrizón, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona. Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernandez guest starred in Season 3.

The official description of Season 3 states, “In the present story, older Máximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizón) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.”

“We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show,” said series co-creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne. “Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard working and kind group of people.”

“Acapulco” is inspired by the film “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Winsberg created the series with Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg executive produces along with Laybourne, Derbez and Ben Odell via 3Pas Studios, Kim and Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company, and director Jaime Eliezer Karas. Sonia Gambaro of 3Pas co-executive produces. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Apple.

