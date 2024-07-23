ACC kicking off upcoming football season, adding 3 schools
ACC kicking off upcoming football season, adding 3 schools
ACC kicking off upcoming football season, adding 3 schools
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
This is the biggest purse in the history of the Open Championship.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green at the Oakland Hills North Course.
USA TODAY Sports provides the biggest question for all 32 teams as they report to training camp.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed they have given Alphonso Davies an ultimatum, confirming they will let his contract expire if he chooses not to sign an extension this summer....
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Conor McGregor says Mike Perry is fired. Mike Perry says that's not possible.
PARIS (AP) — Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes' village at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here" for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn't have got close enough, anyway, because Macron'
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball from the final out safely in Kevin Pillar's glove, teammate Jo Adell reminded the veteran center fielder he might just want to keep this one.
This time, Dunlap gets to cash the winner's check.
The Bryant ladies cheered on their favorite WNBA stars during the All-Star Game in Phoenix
How do you go about replacing Mohamed Salah? That's a conundrum Liverpool have been juggling for the last couple of seasons now.Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has been instrumental in ...
The $1,750,000 purse is one of the smallest on tour.
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.
‘The return of El Travador’
Never has there been seen so much uncertainty this close to the trade deadline. What to expect at the deadline and second half storylines.
Bayern Munich are prepared to allow Alphonso Davies to leave the club as a free agent in 2025.Davies has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga side and contract negotiations ...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love was wearing street clothes as he ran out alongside coach Matt LaFleur before the Green Bay Packers' first training camp workout Monday.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Carnevale, a former PGA Tour winner who had been calling tournaments for Sirius XM Radio, died Monday, a week after working his last tournament, the PGA Tour said. He was 64.
BUDAPEST (AP) — Australian driver Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after teammate Lando Norris handed him back the lead to complete a McLaren one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.