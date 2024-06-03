New accessibility features coming to North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s recreational department announced it received funding for new accessibility equipment through a Facebook post on May 29th.

The money received from the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF), a national program providing funding for projects that make Canadian communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities, will go toward a lap pool ramp and a water wheelchair for the North Peace Leisure Pool.

According to the announcement, the department is also teaming up with the Access and Inclusion division of the Northern BC Tourism Association, an organization designed to promote tourism in the region.

Part of the collaboration will include an accessibility audit to make the facility accessible and inclusive to all who visit the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The announcement was made during National AccessAbility Week, an awareness campaign from May 26th to June 1st.

For more information on the Fort St. John Recreation Department, visit their website or Facebook page.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca