Accessible welding program for people with disabilities launched at Fleming College in Peterborough

In a move to prepare people who have disabilities for careers in the skilled trades, partners have unveiled an accessible welding program at Fleming College in Peterborough.

Junior Achievement of Northern and Eastern Ontario (JA-NEO) and the Council for Persons with Disabilities (CPD) recently announced the launch of the accessible welding program, which is aimed at increasing opportunities for people who have disabilities to pursue work in the trades.

The program launched last Tuesday (February 27) at Fleming College.

In partnership with Employment Ontario and Fleming College, the goal is to expand the number of people with disabilities employed in the trades, by providing them with accessible training and support.

"By breaking down barriers to entry, the program aims to empower community members with disabilities to secure meaningful employment in the skilled trades industry," a media release noted.

"We are thrilled to launch this innovative program in partnership with the CPD, Employment Ontario, and Fleming College," said John McNutt, JA-NEO president and CEO. "By fostering inclusivity and accessibility in the skilled trades, we can unlock the potential of individuals with disabilities and strengthen our workforce."

The accessible welding program is a collaborative effort between JA-NEO and CPD, and leverages "their respective expertise in workforce development and disability advocacy."

The program encompasses a specialized curriculum and tailored support services. It's intended to equip students with both the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the welding profession.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their career aspirations, regardless of disability," said Rachel Quilty, CPD representative, in the media release.

"Through the accessible welding program, we aim to dismantle barriers and create pathways to success for individuals with disabilities in the trades."

Story continues

The partners said the accessible welding program represents a significant step towards building a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the skilled trades sector.

"By fostering collaboration and innovation, JA-NEO, CPD, Employment Ontario and Fleming College are leading the way in creating opportunities for all individuals to thrive in the workforce."

Overall, in Ontario, there are 144 skilled trades. There were 91,634 apprentices active in the province as of April 3, 2023, according to the Ontario government.

The province announced in December 2023 a substantial investment in key programs to prepare young people for in-demand jobs in the skilled trades, which includes welding. According to an article published by Immigration News Canada, welding is among the 20 most in-demand skilled trade jobs in Ontario.

Previously known as JA Peterborough, Lakeland, Muskoka, JA-NEO aims to inspire young people to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. JA-NEO collaborates with educators, volunteers, and organizations to deliver hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences.

The organization is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW