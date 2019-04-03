An accident made him a paraplegic, but he never lost his fighting spirit

Mitch Comeau trains two times a week with a boxing coach, but that isn't necessarily what makes him a fighter.

The 31-year-old Halifax resident is believed to be the only wheelchair boxer in Nova Scotia.

"I want people to know that they can do it," said Comeau. "That's what I want. I want to create awareness that wheelchair boxing can be a sport and that, hopefully, it will be a Paralympic sport."

Comeau became a paraplegic after being injured in a 2008 workplace accident in Alberta. He fell on the foundation of a heavy water treatment plant that was being constructed and then spent six months in hospital.

While Comeau did some karate during his childhood in Meteghan, N.S., the lack of a nearby boxing gym prevented him from ever taking up the sport. However, his interest in the sweet science never waned, despite no longer having the use of his legs.

Two years ago, Comeau decided it was time to box and he was put in touch with Aaron Kinch, a former professional boxer who can relate to the struggles Comeau faces.

Known as the Body Snatcher in the ring, Kinch's fighting career was cut short in 2008 when he broke his back in a freak workplace accident when lifting a case of beer. A stroke and brain hemorrhage followed in 2014.

Today, Kinch, 39, has pain in his back and right leg at all times.

"I was telling my friends I don't remember what it feels like to not be in pain," he said.

Kinch, who often uses a cane to get around, said he will one day be unable to move around without the use of a wheelchair.

Kinch runs the Westville Boxing Club in Pictou County, a free boxing gym for kids. He drives to Halifax twice a week, a 90-minute ride both ways, to train Comeau.

He says Comeau works harder than any of his other fighters.

"He's a real student of the game. He wants to learn everything about it. When he's not learning from me, he's learning from YouTube, which I have to correct some of," said Kinch with a laugh.

