Accident renews calls for better cell service in St. Mary’s

GOSHEN — The Goshen Volunteer Fire Department is familiar with navigating emergency response in areas with poor cell service, but a recent incident has sparked a renewed call for better reception.

Firefighter Meghan Jordan said a fellow member was involved in a recent motor vehicle incident on Highway 7.

“[He] attempted to call 911 from the side of the road and failed multiple times, resulting in him laying on the side of the road attempting to flag passing cars to gain assistance,” Jordan said in a statement to The Journal on Dec 19.

Jordan said the ongoing lack of service on roads in Guysborough County creates challenges for fire, police and ambulance, as well as the general public.

“I too have come across challenges trying to initiate emergency response in our rural area, as well as obtain GPS coordinates for locating incidents,” Jordan said.

In response to rising concerns, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s council voted to write a letter requesting provincial support on Dec 11.

The draft is expected to be presented at council’s committee of the whole on Jan 3, according to Chief Administrative Officer Doug Patterson. He said the municipality is hoping to benefit from the $47.3 million announced for cellular services in October.

Luke Ettinger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal