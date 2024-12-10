Accidental fire puts family out of their home
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son has attended a private clinic in London with his mum – see his predicted transformation
Hannah Hiatt was criticized by TikTok users after sharing a video in which her young son appears to flinch while his dad walks near him
Over the past two years, Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her Eras Tour, including truck drivers, caterers, dancers and musicians
Prince William's stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles confirmed he'll likely spend Christmas with the royal family amid drama with William.
Pippa Middleton attends the Royal Christmas service with a new haircut. Her short look couldn't be any more different to her sister, Kate's trademark style.
A sexy twist on holiday dressing.
With the Canada Post strike now in its fourth week, some Canadians say they're frustrated with major courier companies like FedEx, UPS and Purolator that they've turned to as alternatives."Calling Federal Express express is a bit of a sick joke," said Neil Roberts, a retired civil servant in Ottawa who tried to mail a 100-gram letter with FedEx.He was charged $35.29, and it took over a week to arrive at its destination.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike on Nov. 15.A Canad
Prince Louis was on his best behaviour when he joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at mum Kate's annual Christmas carol concert…
Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter star in the new Disney prequel ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
The actress, who just scored a Golden Globe nomination, switched up her signature blonde hairstyle with some fresh fringe
The Sussex Christmas celebrations are "all very informal and very different" from Harry's childhood.
EDMONTON — A spokesman for the family of a security guard who police say was murdered while patrolling an Edmonton apartment building last week says the man had only been on the job for three days.
Johnny Depp's son Jack keeps a low profile, working as a bartender at a trendy Paris restaurant frequented by stars like Matt Damon.
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky enjoyed South Beach this weekend for Art Basel, stepping out for dinner at Carbone.
The "Weekend Update" host spotted "two main reactions" to the deadly shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO that "really" say something about America.
Oooof. That stings.
Emotions were high on Sunday night as Taylor Swift wrapped the Eras Tour after 149 shows. The 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop since March of 2023, performing her 3-hour show across five continents. To close in Vancouver, Swift took the…
Charlottetown's Police Chief says it's "disappointing" to hear people saying they are worried about their safety living in the eastern end of the city, where the provincial Community Outreach Centre and emergency overnight shelter recently put down roots.At a meeting last week, about 150 people came out to talk about what they consider dramatic changes to their neighbourhood.Some have found people sleeping in their backyards. Others see needles and other drug paraphernalia discarded on their pro
The model and Rhode founder dined with close friends Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Dec. 7