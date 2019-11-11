I Accidentally Signed Up for a Marathon—and Then I Ran It

From Cosmopolitan

In January, I signed up for a New York Road Runner’s half-marathon in Brooklyn, New York. I’d done it a couple of times before, and since I only run if I’m training for a thing that might kill me if I don’t, it felt like a good time to cardio again. That’s when I came across an ad to enter the lottery to run the New York City Marathon.

If you know, then you know. But for non-New Yorkers (and non-runners), the NYC Marathon is kind of a big deal. Every year, more than 50,000-ish runners wake up early, trek to Staten Island (where that sexy shower scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days takes place), then run across a 2.5-mile bridge, into Brooklyn, across another bridge to Queens, and then another into Manhattan, and another to the Bronx, and (in the words of DJ Khalid) anotha one back into Manhattan to Central Park where they’re rewarded with a plastic blanket and heavy necklace.

All of this is to say that it’s really hard. But I guess I was feeling wild? New year, new 26.2-mile running me? I don’t know. TBH, I blacked out when I entered the lottery.

A month and a half later, I was reviewing my unusually high credit card bill and noticed a $300 charge from the New York Road Runners. Surprise! I checked my NYRR profile, which confirmed I was enlisted in the marathon. That meant run or light $300 on fire.

Since I’d rather put my body through five hours of torture than lose three month’s worth of brunch, I surrendered.

Here is exactly what I did to survive so you can too.

Get a plan.

A ’thon is really not a thing you can do without lots of running. To safely log miles while getting fitter, you need a training plan that considers how much you’re currently running, how far you’ve run in the past, and your average pace. There are lots of free training tools out there, like these running apps , but it could be worth it to pay for a plan created by the people who host your marathon (like the New York Road Runners ). That’s because you’ll get insider tips about the course (like how steep the hills are) and how best to train for it.

My plan had four required runs per week as well as one cross-training day, which you could also use as a day off. A typical week looked like this: a speed workout, an easy run (running without a watch), a “regular” run (running at a certain pace), a long run, and a recovery run. This routine can go on from 14 to 20 weeks, depending on the plan. Mine was 16 weeks, which felt just long enough.

FWIW, we asked a run coach to create an 18-week easy marathon training plan and it’s all yours fo’ free if you want it!

Consider a coach.

If you’re a ball of anxiety like moi, you might want a little extra security while prepping for the race. That’s where a certified running coach can be super helpful. Besides holding me accountable to stay on top of my training, my coach Melanie talked me off a ledge when I felt intimidated by all the miles ahead of me and tweaked my plan when I was injured (more on that fun situation later).





Melanie responded to every workout I logged, checked in to see how I was doing, and helped me calm the hell down when I realized my running app tracked my 20-mile run incorrectly. (I probably ran 18-ish miles instead of 20, in case you care).

To find a legit coach near you, check out Road Runners Club of America’s Find a Coach tool .

