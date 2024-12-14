Netflix UK finally adds acclaimed US series for first time ever

An acclaimed US series is finally being made available to stream in the UK after years of wait.

Those who have been waiting to watch Parenthood, the family drama show starring Craig T Nelson, Six Feet Under’s Peter Krause and Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham, are now in luck.

Among the bursting list of titles being added to the subscription service in December 2024 will be all six seasons of the series that’s ben branded “the greatest family drama of all time”.

On Sunday (15 December), Parenthood will arrive on Netflix UK almost a year after its acquisition was announced. However, its addition will come as a welcome surprise as it was originally reported it would not be added in Britain.

Until now, the show’s early seasons have been available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Parenthood, loosely based on the 1989 Ron Howard film of the same name, originally aired on NBC from 2010 and 2015. It follows three generations of the Braverman family in Berkeley, California.

The original film, produced by Brian Grazer, starred Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Jason Robards, Rick Moranis, Martha Plimpton, Tom Hulce and Keanu Reeves.

Parenthood was devised by Jason Katims shortly after the successful TV adaptation of Friday Night Lights alongside Grazer, Peter Berg, David Nevins and Sarah Aubrey. It followed a failed TV adaptation in 1991 starring Ed Begley Jr and Jayne Atkinson.

‘Parenthood’ is finally coming to Netflix UK (NBC)

Also starring in the series are Dax Shepard, Monica Potter and Erika Christensen – but the only cast member to receive an Emmy nomination for their performance was guest star Jason Ritter in 2012. He was beaten by Jeremy Davies for his role in Justified.

Potter received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance two years later, but was beaten by Jacqueline Bisset, who won for Dancing on the Edge.

The original Parenthood series also starred former child star Mae Whitman who, earlier this year, revealed that she named her son after Miles Heizer, the actor who played her younger brother.

“From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles,” Whitman wrote.