Accrington: Police say children are suspects after fire at school

An outdoor structure at Spring Hill Primary School was set on fire in the attack, the fire service said

Police are investigating a fire and several windows that were "mindlessly broken" at a primary school, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

An outdoor structure at Spring Hill Primary School in Accrington, was set alight at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

The CCTV camera had been covered by a child's black sock, it said.

LFRS said the suspects were described as four youths aged between 11 to 13.

The fire service said a number of windows were "mindlessly broken" as well as there being damage to toys and other resources, resulting in the area being out of action for pupils at the school in Exchange Street.

LFRS said the vandals were described as three girls and a boy aged about 11 to 13 years old.

Why not follow BBC Lancashire on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk