What Are the Accusations Against Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect That Led to Arrest on Murder Charges?

Authorities accused Colin Gray of knowingly allowing his 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, to possess a weapon

  • One day after four people were killed in a Georgia school shooting allegedly committed by a 14-year-old student, the suspected shooter’s father is now also facing charges

  • Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children after the Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga.

  • Colin's charges stem from "Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son Colt to possess a weapon,” authorities said at a Sept. 5 press conference

One day after four people were killed in a Georgia school shooting allegedly committed by a 14-year-old student, the suspected shooter’s father is now also facing charges.

Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children after the Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., that left two students and two teachers dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on X (formerly Twitter).

His son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, has been charged with four counts of felony murder. Authorities previously said at a press conference that the teenager will be tried as an adult.

Colin's charges stem from "Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son Colt to possess a weapon,” authorities said at a Sept. 5 press conference.

The father and son made their first court appearances on Friday, Sept. 6. According to CNN, Colt is expected to face additional charges after investigators speak with the injured victims, Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said.

A judge ruled Colt will not face the death penalty since he is under 18, CNN reported, adding that his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4. As for Colin, the judge said he could face up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all counts, per the outlet.

“Second-degree murder is different in Georgia than in other states. It’s a rather new charge, and it is specifically geared towards cruelty to children in the second degree,” Smith said of Colin's charges on Friday, per CNN. “If you commit cruelty to children in the second degree that causes death, that is second-degree murder.”

In May 2023, Colt was interviewed by law enforcement about alleged threats he made to commit a school shooting, the FBI's Atlanta Division said in a statement.

"The father stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them. The subject denied making the threats online," the FBI said.

According to records cited by the New York Times, Colin owned multiple weapons, including an AR-15. While speaking to investigators in May 2023, Colin allegedly said he had been teaching his son about guns and hunting after explaining his effort to take his son outdoors and play less video games, the outlet reported, citing a transcript.

“He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do, and how to use them and not use them,” he allegedly previously told investigators, per a transcript obtained by the Times.

According to the transcript, also obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta, Colin allegedly stated, "I'm going to be mad as hell if he did," in response to the alleged threat, and promised to take away all access to the “guns.”

According to the FBI, there was no probable cause for an arrest or any further law enforcement action, but local schools were notified for "continued monitoring of the subject."

The school shooting claimed the lives of students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspenwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

The nine others who were injured in the shooting are expected to make a "full recovery," authorities said.

At a press conference earlier this week, Barrow County County Sheriff Jud Smith called the shooting "pure evil.” A motive remains under investigation.

