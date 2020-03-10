Accusations fly on who knew what and when, in alleged water polo sexual assaults

A teenager and her mother claim coaches and the Alberta Water Polo Association (AWPA) were aware of allegations that a girl had sexually assaulted other players but looked the other way and later offered "ridiculous" advice to the alleged victims.

Some of the complaints date back five months. The association says it started an investigation in February.

Tess — not her real name — is a Grade 8 student who played in a water polo game last month in Edmonton.

She says one player repeatedly groped her under her bathing suit, leaving bruises, and she's not alone, CBC News reported Friday.

The association, in response to complaints, told players to wear tighter suits, the 13-year-old said.

The association then cancelled the U14 girls' season following media reports.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. How is that going to help?" Tess told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday.

Tess's mom is furious over the incident and how she says officials treated it.

"We realized she wasn't the only one. This had happened repeatedly," the mother said.

Tess and her family are mad their season was cancelled while the accused player reportedly continues to play in another league.

"It truly is only punishing the victims," Tess's mom said.

Police confirmed to CBC News they are investigating sexual assault complaints filed by three girls and their families against the teenage player.

The Alberta Water Polo Association says it's concerned about the allegations.

"AWPA engaged a third-party independent sports investigator in February to investigate each of these allegations," the association said.

And the organization wants to hear from anyone else who might know something that could help.

"We encourage anyone who has experienced similar in-game conduct to file a complaint with our organization to address," the association wrote in a website statement.

"Going forward, we will be reviewing our own internal procedures and best practices. Out of respect for the privacy of all involved, and due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further."

The association's national counterpart is aware of the investigation.

"An investigation and process over which we have no control is currently ongoing at AWPA," Water Polo Canada wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"Allegations are one thing, but due process for both sides is absolutely essential and must be respected."