Accused hit-and-run driver answers to charges
The man accused of hitting a teenager who was riding an e-bike in San Marcos answered felony hit and run charges. ABC 10News Reporter Dani Miskell spoke with the mom of the teen.
The man accused of hitting a teenager who was riding an e-bike in San Marcos answered felony hit and run charges. ABC 10News Reporter Dani Miskell spoke with the mom of the teen.
“Girls are going to Heaven and I’m going to Hell to wait for you,” he texted their mother in June 2020
A Brampton, Ont., man is facing criminal charges for assault and uttering threats after a dispute with a waiter trying to collect a $371 bill at Blue Mountain village. As Sean O’Shea reports, the bill was eventually paid — but waiter Robbie Martin says workers in his industry frequently have to deal with unreasonable customers without sufficient training.
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
Sarah Ferguson stepped out in NYC looking nothing short of fabulous for a special outing. See details.
Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
Kotb announced that she will be leaving the 'Today' show after 17 years in a chat with her co-hosts on Thursday, Sept. 26
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals threw out a manslaughter charge against a Detroit gas station clerk who locked the door before an angry customer shot three bystanders, killing one.
Meghan Markle was a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss, people who worked for her have told The Daily Beast.The former employees spoke out after a carefully curated crop of former and current staffers said she was the best boss ever, who gives her staff bundles of freshly cut flowers and home-produced eggs, and makes her staff feel like seeds being watered.The positive portrait of Meghan’s management style was painted in Us Weekly on Tuesday, as Team Meghan launched a fightback against a
In the weeks and months after Justin Breau was fatally stabbed in his Charles Street apartment, police zeroed in on Charles Shatford, whose brother Mark had been shot to death by Breau three years earlier. The week after Breau's death, Saint John police executed a search warrant at Shatford's Waterloo Street apartment, according to evidence entered at the trial on Wednesday. He was also interviewed more formally at his apartment on Sept. 15, 2022. In those interviews, which were played for the j
That's gonna leave a mark.
Stewart Rosenwasser had been indicted Monday in a federal corruption case before FBI agents came to arrest him Tuesday. He reportedly died by suicide.
Twain is both the host and a nominee at the second annual PCC Awards ceremony
The city's oldest apartment building appears set to get a brand new life.A Dutch developer, ProWinko, is planning on adding 10 storeys to an existing low-rise heritage building in the Annex — while the current tenants continue to live inside.But tenants at 41-45 Spadina Rd. say they're worried."If something catastrophic happens, we end up with the Red Cross for two weeks," said Charlotte Mickie, a 32-year resident of the building. "What's plan B?"Mickie said tenants want assurances that they'll
GRAYSON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky sheriff of a small Appalachian county who is accused of walking into a judge’s chambers and fatally shooting him pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday.
Eva Rebecca Wells and Billy Lee Wells took the money over the course of 11 years.
Coronation Street star hints at corrupt police officer Kit Green being caught out by a resident on the cobbles.