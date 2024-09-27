Accused hit-and-run driver answers to charges

The Daily Beast

Meghan Markle was a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss, people who worked for her have told The Daily Beast.The former employees spoke out after a carefully curated crop of former and current staffers said she was the best boss ever, who gives her staff bundles of freshly cut flowers and home-produced eggs, and makes her staff feel like seeds being watered.The positive portrait of Meghan’s management style was painted in Us Weekly on Tuesday, as Team Meghan launched a fightback against a