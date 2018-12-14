Ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap tie the knot in Hyderabad

India’s badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were tied in holy matrimony on December 16 in Hyderabad in a private ceremony. Saina shared their first-ever picture as husband and wife and captioned it, ‘Best match of my life #justmarried’.

She looked stunning in in a powder blue lehenga, minimal makeup and eye-catching jewellery, while Kashyap wore a pink kurta and white pyjamas.

Preparations had been going at full tilt for the nuptials with both giving their social media followers regular updates.

The court is set. The players are all set to take on each other for a journey called life! It promises to be a game like no other. Stay tuned for all the action. Meanwhile, keep sharing with us who do you think will win. #MatchoftheYear is here! #accorhotels #matchmadeatNovotel pic.twitter.com/wwNVUpqfGr — Novotel HICC (@NovotelHyd) December 13, 2018

The pair had been posting photos of all those to whom they had extended an invitation to the wedding:

Saina and Kashyap have been training with coach P Gopichand since 2005 and were dating for the past 10 years. Saina had confirmed the news of their wedding in October.

This how she described the evolution of their relationship in an interview to Times of India:

“We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches.” And further added, “In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew.”

Here’s wishing the couple many years of togetherness and bliss!