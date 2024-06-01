Acetylene explosion in car seriously injures man in Mass. town

CBC

Toronto police say a TTC streetcar derailed after a collision with a vehicle that left three people in hospital Saturday.Emergency crews were called to King and Frederick streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. for report of a collision involving a vehicle and a streetcar. Police say the 504 streetcar, which was heading westbound at the time, hit a minivan before derailing and striking a hydro pole. Two people who were on the streetcar at the time of the collision were taken to hospital — one with serio