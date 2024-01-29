ACLU of Ohio to file lawsuit challenging House Bill 68 on gender-affirming care

The Canadian Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A potato farmer and former state senator has announced his campaign for North Dakota's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tom Campbell, of Grafton, is the second Republican in the race. He served in the North Dakota Senate from 2012 to 2018. Campbell previously ran for the seat in 2018 after switching from the state's U.S. Senate race, but he withdrew before the crowded GOP primary election that year. “North Dakota needs a Congressman who can be effective and c