The ACM Awards are on streaming only this year. Here's how to watch the country awards

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will be presented on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Reba McEntire will host the event, which will be free to stream live for a 240-country global audience exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch's Amazon Music channel. The event will be available after the show on Prime Video, Amazon's Music App, and for free on Amazon's Freevee.

Unable to make it to Dallas' suburbs? Here's how you can watch from the comfort of your home:

When and how to watch the 2024 ACM Awards

Online livestream: Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video is available for a 30-day free subscription.

Pre-show: 7-8 p.m. EST/6-7 p.m. CST/4-5 p.m. PST on Amazon Prime Video

Who are the nominees for the 2024 ACM Awards?

Nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards highlight how Luke Combs or Lainey Wilson could soon find themselves in elite company. A 2024 win for Entertainer of the Year would lead to being honored with the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win plus wins in an act's respective New Artist (Male, Female, Duo, or Group) and Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) categories. Other artists who've achieved this feat include Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Combs leads with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Event of the Year alongside Riley Green for their song "Different 'Round Here."

Luke Combs performs during the 58th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Megan Moroney garnered the most ACM nods for a female artist with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year. Moroney's nominations include being highlighted for Song of the Year as artist and songwriter for "Tennessee Orange," Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for "Can't Break Up Now" alongside Old Dominion.

Morgan Wallen, 2023's ACM Male Artist of the Year, has received six nominations and tied Luke Combs for receiving nods in the most categories, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year for Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart-topper "Last Night."

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Wilson received five nominations each, followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four nominations. Jelly Roll is a 2024 Entertainer of the Year nominee among his nominations.

Jelly Roll high-fives Megan Moroney as she takes the stage during an Opry NextStage Live event at Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Alongside Jelly Roll, first-time ACM award nominees for 2024 include Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith and Tigirlily Gold.

Who is performing at the 2024 ACM Awards?

Post Malone and 2022 New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum have been announced as joining Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson as solo performers. Host McEntire will also take the stage as a vocalist.

A trio of duets — Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne; and six-time ACM Award recipient Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — have also been announced for the evening.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ACM Awards 2024: How to watch the country awards show hosted by Reba